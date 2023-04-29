Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
136.44K Followers

AB SKF (publ) (OTCPK:SKFRY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrik Stenberg - Head of Investor Relations

Rickard Gustafson - Chief Executive Officer

Niclas Rosenlew - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Max Yates - Morgan Stanley

Sebastian Kuenne - RBC Capital Markets

James Moore - Redburn

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Andreas Koski - BNP Paribas

Patrik Stenberg

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to all of you participating on this conference call for SKF's First Quarter Results. As usual, we'll start with a presentation. It will last about 25 minutes or so. It will start by Rickard Gustafson giving his summary of the quarter and then followed up by Niclas Rosenlew's presentation of the financial performance. After that, we will be ready to interact with you over the phone or over the chat if you want to post your questions there.

So with that very brief intro, I will leave the word, the floor, and more importantly, the clicker, to Rickard. Thank you.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you very much, Patrick, and warm welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for this interim report presentation. In the quarter, we have further accelerated our intelligent and clean transition to drive profitable growth. And I'm pleased to report a strong set of numbers with sales, adjusted operating profit and cash flow at record levels for the first quarter in absolute terms. Net sales was strong in the quarter, just north of SEK26.5 billion, representing an organic growth of just about 10%. The adjusted operating profit came in at SEK3.5 billion, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 13.1%. The positive margin development compared to previous quarter was mainly due to continued strong price realization, but also our efficiency and portfolio management efforts that we have been driven throughout

