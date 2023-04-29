Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

LG Electronics Inc. (LGEAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 4:19 PM ETLG Electronics Inc. (LGEAF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.44K Followers

LG Electronics Inc. (OTC:LGEAF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sang Bo Sim - Senior Manager

I-Kueon Kim - Officer of Home Appliance and Air Solution

Jeong-hee Lee - Officer of Home Entertainment

Yun Tae Kim - Vehicle Component Solutions

Dong Cheol Lee - Business Solutions

Sang Ho Park - Corporate Business Management Division

Hyungyu Lee - Finance Division

Hong-Su Lee - Accounting Division

Conference Call Participants

Kangho Park - Daishin Securities

Dongwon Kim - KB Securities

Jong Jin Park - JPMorgan

SK Kim - Daiwa

Hyung Wou Park - SK Securities

Simon Woo - Bank of America

Eun Young Ko - HI Investment & Securities

Sang Bo Sim

Good afternoon, my name is Sang Bo Sim from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining LG Electronics Earnings Release Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2023. With me are representatives of each business management Mr. I-Kueon Kim from Home Appliance & Air Solution; Mr. Jeong-hee Lee from Home Entertainment; Mr. Yun Tae Kim from Vehicle Component Solutions; Mr. Dong Cheol Lee from Business Solutions. We are also joined by Mr. [indiscernible] from Global Business Management Group, Mr. Sang Ho Park from Corporate Business Management Division; Mr. Hyungyu Lee from Finance Division; and Mr. Hong-Su Lee from Accounting Division.

Please note that all statements we will be making today regarding the financial results of the first quarter are subject to change in accordance with the result of the external review. I would also like to remind you that uncertainties in the market and changes in strategies may cause our actual results to be different from the outlooks and forward-looking statements made today.

Today, I will outline the overall performance results of the first quarter of 2023 and the outlook for the second quarter. Then each division

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.