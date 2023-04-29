Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (JRONF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.44K Followers

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCPK:JRONF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ana Luisa Virginia - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joao Pinto - JB Capital

William Woods - Bernstein

Jose Rito - CaixaBank

Nick Coulter - Citi

Nicolas Champ - Barclays

Ana Luisa Virginia

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining this call to Present First Quarter 2023 Results. In our corporate website assessed materials is available. Comprising the release, a slide presentation and effect sheet.

Q1 figures indeed reflect a good start to the year. All banners leveraged the strong competitive positions held at year-end to continue fueling growth in a quarter when food inflation remains a key feature of the performance. With consumers progressively more pressured, our strategic focus remains unchanged with price competitiveness as the critical tool to drive growth, protect volumes and mitigate as much as possible trading down effects.

The outcome of this strategic option was particularly remarkable in Poland, where despite the challenges Biedronka delivered an outstanding performance. Group sales grew by 23.4% to reach €6.8 billion. And it is important to flag that currency devaluation was a headwind to growth. At constant exchange rates, group sales grew by 26.5%. The strong sales performance led EBITDA to grow by 20.1% to reach €446 million. EBITDA margin declined 18 basis points to 6.6%. Cash flow generation was negative in €226 million, reflects seasonal working capital outflow of the business in the first quarter.

Our financial situation remains extremely solid. By the end of March, net cash position excluding capitalized operating leases, was at €1 billion. We entered 2023 with persistent high food inflation also reflecting the comps as inflation accelerated in Poland and Portugal from Q2 2022 onwards, when the war exacerbated the pressure on food and energy prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.