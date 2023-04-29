Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 4:57 PM ETMapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF)
Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Tan - Director of Investor Relations

Tham Kuo Wei - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Lily Ler - Chief Financial Officer

Chng Siok Khim - Head of Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Mervin Song - J.P. Morgan Securities

Terence Lee - UBS

David Lum - Daiwa Capital Markets

Vijay Natarajan - RHB

Tan Xuan - Goldman Sachs

Derek Chang - Morgan Stanley

Ezien Hoo - OCBC Credit Research

Derek Tan - DBS

Melissa Tan

Good morning. We are broadcasting live from MIT's newest Redevelopment Project, Mapletree Hi-Tech Park at Kallang Way. We embarked on this redevelopment project in July 2019 way before COVID and are pleased to announce that the final block received its completion certification in March.

My name is Melissa from the IR team. And today, we have Kuo Wei, our CEO; Lily, our CFO; Serene, next to me, Head of Asset Management; and Khim, the Head of Marketing.

We will be using the slides that were uploaded last evening. Without further ado, I'll pass on the mic to Kuo Wei, who will give an update of MIT's 4Q and full year results.

Tham Kuo Wei

Hello. Good morning. This is a virtual pass. She did not actually pass the mic to me.

So yes, I'm happy that all of you could join us. You can hear a lot of echo, this is to showcase how large our space is. This is a new facility as what Melissa mentioned, we just obtained temporary occupation permit in February and March for the two blocks, respectively. So we are talking about very large floor space of about 37,000 square feet per floor. And this echo you hear is an indication of the kind of spend and space that we can

