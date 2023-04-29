Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRBMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:GRBMF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Servitje - Chairman and CEO

Diego Gaxiola - CFO

Rafael Pamias - COO

Mark Bendix - EVP

Conference Call Participants

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Ricardo Alves - Morgan Stanley

Alan Alanis - Santander

Alvaro Garcia - BTG Pactual

Fernando Olvera - Bank of America

Operator

Welcome to the 1Q ‘23 Grupo Bimbo Results and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Daniel Servitje. Please go ahead.

Daniel Servitje

Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Connected on the line today is our CFO, Diego Gaxiola, COO, Rafael Pamias; Mark Bendix, Executive Vice President; and several members of our finance team.

We kicked off the year with a very strong first quarter. We continue to see the benefit from the pricing strategy implemented during 2022, which enabled us to surpass our expectations and last year's results. Our sales reached historic levels for the first quarter. Our EBITDA margin closed at 12.9%. We continue to post a double-digit 10-year cash for sales and adjusted EBITDA. And our operating margin, excluding the net noncash benefits registered during the first quarter of 2022, strongly improved by 70 basis points, reaching 10%. We saw positive volume performance in some business units, including Brazil and [indiscernible] and strong sales growth in local currencies in all the regions. Our innovation index keeps growing, in fact, year back to the levels before the pandemic began. I am very proud of the hard work of our associates around the globe and our resilience to navigate in a difficult, high inflationary environment. We will continue to invest behind our brands and assets to capture growth opportunities and fully expect to continue gaining efficiencies throughout the supply chain. So, we remain optimistic about the remainder of the year.

