IGO Limited (IPGDF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 5:04 PM ETIGO Limited (IPGDF), IIDDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.44K Followers

IGO Limited (OTCPK:IPGDF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Dusci - Acting CEO

Kath Bozanic - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley Australia

Matt Greene - Credit Suisse

Lyndon Fagan - JPMorgan

Jon Bishop - Jarden Group Australia

Levi Spry - UBS

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Hayden Bairstow - Macquarie

Kaan Peker - RBC

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Matt Dusci

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call this morning as we present our operating and financial results for the March quarter. Joining me on the call today is Kath Bozanic, our CFO. Slide 2 highlights our cautionary statements and disclaimers. Of note, all currency amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Turning to Slide 3. To commence this morning’s presentation, I would like to draw attention to our ongoing efforts towards enhancing safety, well-being and the engagement of our people. Our people are our priority. As highlighted in previous quarters, our recent safety record has been disappointing. Over the last year, we have amplified our focus on critical risk identification and management.

It’s pleasing to see improved safety lag metric outcomes over the last few quarters, although we acknowledge there’s still work to do as we improve our safety performance. We have a fantastic group of people and a unique culture. An important measure that we track at IGO is our employee engagement. It is an annual pulse of the organization to understand the strength and weaknesses of our culture and most importantly, identify where we can improve. Our 2023 survey, the first survey conducted since we welcomed in the Western Areas team into the business, was completed in April.

