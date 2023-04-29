Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCPK:RBGLY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 26, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Joyce - IR

Nicandro Durante - CEO

Jeff Carr - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rashad Kawan - Morgan Stanley

Guillaume Delmas - UBS

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Bruno Monteyne - Bernstein

James Edwardes Jones - RBC

Iain Simpson - Barclays

Jeremy Fialko - HSBC

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Chris Pitcher - Redburn

Karel Zoete - Kepler

Richard Joyce

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Reckitt's Q1 trading update. I'm delighted to have both our CEO, Nicandro Durante; and our CFO, Jeff Carr, here this morning for our Q1 call. Nicandro and Jeff will take you through some quick prepared remarks, and then both will be available to take you through any Q&As.

Now before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the usual disclaimer in respect to forward-looking statements, which are contained on Page 2 of our RNS published this morning. Now without any further ado, I'll hand you over to our CEO, Nicandro Durante.

Nicandro Durante

Thank you, Richard. Good morning to everyone who has dialed in, and welcome to our Q1 trading update. I am pleased to report this morning we have made an excellent start to the year, delivering group like-for-like net revenue growth of 7.9% in the quarter and further building on our momentum from 2022.

I'm particularly pleased with how broad-based this delivery has been across our 3 business units, including improving volume trends in our hygiene business, a very strong OTC performance, and the maintenance of our leading share position in our U.S. Nutrition business. We highlighted in our RNS this morning, a number of innovations we rolled out during the quarter. While it's early days, these have been well received in the market by our

