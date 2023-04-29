Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call April 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Caitlin Churchill - IR

Jack Schwefel - CEO

Amy Levy - CFO

Operator

Thank you all for joining today. I would like to welcome you all to the Vince's Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Brika, and I'll be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Caitlin Churchill to begin. So Caitlin, please proceed.

Caitlin Churchill

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Vince Holding Corp.'s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results conference call. Hosting the call today are Jack Schwefel, Chief Executive Officer; and Amy Levy, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those that the company expects. Those risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website. Investors should not assume that statements made during the call will remain operative at a later time, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed on the call. Following today's remarks, there will be no question-and-answer session. Now I will turn the call over to Jack.

Jack Schwefel

Thank you, Caitlin, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on today's call. As you saw in our press release this morning, we are excited to announce a transformative strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group, or Authentic, which we believe will position Vince for its next chapter. Before I review details of the partnership, let me touch on our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results we released in conjunction with this morning's

