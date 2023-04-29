Investing For Growth And Income

courtneyk

Dear readers/followers,

I often field questions about high yield/income investing versus growth investing. Years ago, my strategy incorporated very clear goals that pretty much made it impossible to, while following these goals, invest in anything with less than a 2-3% yield. For the past 1-2 years, I've slowly been shifting this strategy to incorporate more and more companies with exactly such characteristics.

The general principle you often hear from financial advisors is that you older you get, the more income-oriented you want to be. This is not a bad strategy as such.

Strategic investments make our invested capital multiply. And these approaches need not necessarily be at odds with one another - it's just that in the eyes of many investors, including myself, they often are. Once you've decided to invest your money, you also need to decide how to invest that or have someone to help you invest based on your goals.

One of the most common flaws I see in my work is people who, at least according to me, invest very differently then I believe they should be based on their goals.

Investing and Goals - Which way is right for you?

I have literally had people tell me that they want income but then proceeded to tell me they have 30% in Tesla (TSLA) and 20% in Amazon (AMZN). While this may be a solid portfolio for some mentalities and goals, income investing is certainly not one of them. I've also had people tell me they really want their capital to grow but then proceeded to tell me they've "followed me" into Telco investments with 20-30% of their capital.

Tesla and Amazon investments are not income investments, and Telco investments such as Verizon (VZ) or Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) are not growth investments. When I started investing, I didn't pay enough attention to what role an investment would play in my broader portfolio - or what I expected from it.

Not doing this means not knowing what to do when certain scenarios occur, such as overvaluation. If you are in it for income, for instance, and your income-oriented stock balloons 30% in a short time well beyond where I would say it's "deserved", then your M.O probably should be looking at rotation into something that gives equal or greater income yield, but with your new, grown capital. This is a good example of what has happened with some Telco stocks that I've sold, or some stocks in the industrial/chemical segment that also have decently high 5-7% yields.

On the other hand, I own a significant 4% portfolio stake in LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY). That position, since I called it a "BUY" in May of last year, is up over 60% including FX.

LVMH IR (SeekingAlpha)

Yet I haven't sold a single share, nor do I plan to in the near term. It's not that I don't have a trim or a sell target for the stock - I have trim and sell targets for every company I own and cover. It's just that LVMH, which is more a growth company, is something I am looking to own in part for the upward potential and in part for the safety - and we've seen much higher.

Are you starting to see a pattern here?

Generally speaking, higher-yielding securities and investments are:

More volatile

Less "safe"

Have less movement potential to the upside, unless significantly undervalued.

Again, these are general guidelines. Generally speaking, lower-yielding investments are the exact opposite. The "tech stock" mania we've seen over the past year is the exception to this rule because we're looking at stocks that in my opinion are both volatile and unsafe with massive movement potential, but with no yield/income.

That is why I avoid 99%+ of that market.

REITs are obviously part of this equation as well, and you'll find very low-yielding REITs which are typically viewed as much safer, while the higher-yielding office property (example) REITs such as Kilroy Realty (KRC), Boston Properties (BXP), and others are considered to be more volatile.

You probably already know that growth investing focuses on appreciating assets - and this is generally considered a long-term strategy. it works if you don't need the cash now and in the near future. Growth investing is more dedicated toward a future "payout" or income, as opposed to acquiring a form of income right now.

Growth investments can, generally speaking, be considered to be higher risk than income investments because of this push for rapid growth rather than slow reliability and income - at least in some investments.

As you might expect, I try to balance these approaches somewhat. I have owned stocks that do not pay a dividend, but only as a result of getting the stock assigned through options, or through a spin-off. Generally speaking, I'm very focused on my demand that a dividend is a "must" for me when investing.

The dividend can, however, be as low as 1% or even lower. It is the principle, however, that when I "loan" money to someone or invest in something, even to a company, I want an interest payment as a component of my returns. One of the most interesting things I noted, when I started investing many years ago, was the fact that Warren Buffet is laser-focused and that most/all of his investments pay a dividend, but his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, does not.

My Own Approach - From day one until now

You could look at my portfolio from a high-level today, and see that I have about a 30/70 split, with 30% being lower-yielding, more growth-oriented investments, while the other 70% generally tends to have a 3%+ yield, more to the income-oriented side. All of my investments are at where I would consider them attractively priced/not at "TRIM" levels.

Going forward, I am looking to change this mix more toward a 50/50. My overall portfolio YoC is currently at 5.8% - that's up with this year's dividend increases - and I want to get this down to below 4.5-4.8%.

As your investments evolve and your position as an investor evolves, your goals and your approaches will evolve alongside them. When I started investing, I was laser-focused on my goal that I wanted an "average monthly dividend of $x", because after all - then I would be "free". I reached that dividend after a number of years, only to realize that my goal of becoming "free" had made myself give allowances to investing in businesses at prices and with characters that I really didn't want to own long-term.

So I changed up - rebalanced, refocused, and reinvested capital in companies I viewed as "better", still yield-focused but less so than before.

Once again, I reached my income goals, and once again I looked over my composition and goals.

And once again, I reached the conclusion that this wasn't 100% what I wanted. I'd found through meticulous record-keeping that my best investments were ones that weren't necessarily 6%+ on the yield side, but closer to 1-4%, bought at a trough, and then actively managed. I also started out with 70-80 investments at over 1% each. I'm now down to around half that, in terms of portfolio positions at large allocations.

So once again, I changed up. Any position that did not meet my goal of quality, valuation, upside, and yield had to go. I had reached a level of capital where a position yielding even 1% and being 3-4% of my overall portfolio being underwater for 1-2 years really did not bother me or influence my overall income negatively - not if the payout eventually came.

At one time or another, I used leverage/margin in my portfolio, up to 1.2x. I cut this during Christmas of 2022, because I forecasted a massive increase in rates and volatility, and did not want to be caught even at a 1.2x. So I now run without leverage - though I do use margin availability as safety for derivative trading.

In 2022, I started using conservatively dated and priced put options to generate above-average interest income on available cash and margin. This is something I've also incorporated in my strategy, and why I currently run with an 11% cash position and expect this position to actually increase going forward.

Looking back over my evolution as an investor, it's very easy to make the argument that I didn't "have" to change up my strategy. I could simply have stayed perhaps at the balanced income iteration without the need to go into more actively managing positions and derivatives as I am doing today. You would be 100% correct in this.

And doing so may be the exact right thing for you.

However, I love to learn, and I love to understand and try new things, to see if things can be improved. I love doing things "better" - and that's why I probably will never stop adjusting my approach.

You could characterize my approach as both very conservative and somewhat risky. I do use derivatives, and this is never suggested to laymen. However, I never allow any exposure to any company or security I consider to be risky, and I run a very diversified portfolio with nothing more than 4-4.5% of my total. What's more, I employ sector, currency, and geographic diversification.

I also live in one of the best (if not the best) geography for dividend investment that exists. Swedish residents investing in ISKs and KF's (account types) do not pay any capital gains taxes, nor do we pay a tax on dividends (we pay a flat tax rate, between 1-4% of the total).

All of these things shape my approach to the market. Tax loss harvesting is not a consideration for me, nor is potential taxation of a sale of a stock.

I've also been very lucky. When I started investing, mostly bumbling into things, I managed to catch a "leg up" in the market. My investment mix at the time was dicey, and for parts of it, I had little idea what I was doing. Had I invested 6 months later, I could have easily lost 20-30% of my initial investment very quickly. However, due to a combination of luck and my love for voracious reading and learning, I have never had any one loss of capital exceeding $2,000 in all of my career - and I know that is rare.

My current strategy and my current greatest challenge

So, you could say that I currently:

Invest in income-oriented stocks paying a higher, 3-8% dividend, without too much focus on "growth", but perhaps reversal.

Invest in growth-oriented stocks, paying 0.2-3% yield, with a higher focus on long-term growth and higher RoR.

Use derivatives such as put and call options to enhance my strategy and my returns from cash, while trying to flatten some of the volatility and curves and earning a 9-13% annualized interest on my cash position.

All of my investments have a "TRIM" or a "SELL" target. I no longer employ a "B&H Forever" strategy - though I am comfortable holding "forever" if a stock doesn't go above a certain level.

My own personal greatest challenge at this time (and I don't speak about this often), about which I've spoken to Millionaires and even a near-billionaire (in Sweden, not the USA, so around €100M net worth) is the knowledge that my strategy has a "cap" in terms of returns. The way I invest can over time, make me wealthy, even very wealthy, but it will never give the sort of 500-1000% RoR that's needed to catapult someone into the upper echelons.

Put this way; this strategy can take and has taken a $200k portfolio and turned it into $1M - with time and patience, and reinvestment. It cannot take a $200k portfolio and turn it into $100M - at least not without extensive time, and probably more time than most of us have.

The ways of reaching such levels of wealth are very different - but common to all of the approaches is that they come at great cost in the form of risk. Whether you open your own business and try to grow it, invest in a stock, shoot a movie and try to sell it, or something else with a 10,000% RoR potential, you know from the get-go that it's far riskier than pushing $100,000 into Microsoft (MSFT). Because what you need is that sort of multiple potential - one that's found outside of the mainstream.

It's also why I tell anyone who has not yet "reached" what I would consider a baseline economic freedom or safety, to stay far away from anything with that sort of risk profile. It's one of the things that "hurts" the most to see - that people with the least amount of investable capital seem to invest in the riskiest and dodgiest sort of investments with an "all-or-nothing" mentality.

As a personal anecdote, when I had just started out investing, I had a dear friend of mine offer the opportunity to invest $30,000 in the shooting of a music video that would catapult the friend into stardom and eventually see me get a 4-5x return on that investment. I cannot put into words how happy I am that I kindly declined the offer - as doing so would have potentially set me back several years in my mid-20s.

Anyone who tells you that they have a "risk-free" or "low-risk" way of doubling your money in 12 months, or 24 months, is likely lying through their teeth, or do not understand the risks involved in what they are proposing.

These considerations are not really important to many of us. Money, after all, isn't everything. Family and quality of life, living a full life, for many people, doesn't require more than a fairly set amount that is realistically achievable using a strategy like this.

But, I like challenging myself. Even if I could "stop" at this time and just live my life, I like pushing it and seeing where I could go. It's fun, it's very rewarding, and the life it allows me to live lets me meet some of the most fascinating people and be in the most interesting places I could imagine.

So I will keep pushing.

I'm not a financial advisor, but I will say that I've found the most success is in shaping or "tiering" your approach to your current circumstances as well as your long-term goals.

Wrapping up

This is a verbose piece - I realize that. However, for those of you who have come this far, I truly do believe that articles such as these offer you far more value than the "Buy this at this price"-pieces that I and other authors typically do.

It's the equivalent of sitting down with me for a beer and talking about investing and goals - where I share my journey and try to offer insights into yours.

My hope is that you:

Read this article through. Look at your investment portfolio. Consider your positions and where they are in the greater picture. Consider your goals, and how they align with these positions. Consider what could, if you wanted to, be changed, and how these changes would impact your goals and your risk. Pay attention to, and be honest with yourself where you are in terms of risk and reward. Are you where you want to be? If there is anything that needs changing, change it.

Feel free to share your opinions below.

And to not make this entirely a verbose piece, here is a quick "BUY" from me.

Billerud AB (OTCPK:BLRDY)

I have been pushing money to work in Billerud through straight buying in my corporate account, and writing conservative options in my private portfolio, several of which were assigned this Friday.

Billerud AB is a mostly income-oriented play in forestry and packaging out of Sweden. It's currently coming off its highs due to a massive up-leg in 2022, which is expected to normalize, but which has pushed the valuation for the company to below 9x P/E to a normalized EPS of 12 SEK/share.

Considering a normalization only to 11-13 SEK in EPS and a 12-15x P/E, this company combines a 7%+ yield with a payout date in May of this year, with a 20%+ annualized return without the dividend to a 13.5x P/E.

Billerud Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Billerud is an above-average company in the sector in terms of margins, one of the best growers in the field, and has a debt/equity of less than 0.2x. Even assuming only a 3-5% growth rate going forward, a simple DCF implies a 220 SEK/share price target. Analyst targets range from 110 SEK on the low side to 150 SEK on the high side, with an average of 125 SEK/share, showcasing an analyst upside of 25%.

While the company could go lower, we've reached levels where I am busy setting new options as well as buying the stock. I believe an consider this company to be a very solid play in this sector, and one that could generate very good returns and income for you if you have access to the native.

With that said, I thank you for reading the article, and hope both the information and maybe the pick was of value to you.

All the best!