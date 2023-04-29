Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Google: YouTube Is Not Dying

Apr. 29, 2023 10:53 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
Summary

  • Google reported a third consecutive quarter of declining YouTube advertising revenue.
  • Monetization of Shorts has just started, and early numbers suggest that there is a lot of growth potential in it.
  • Headwinds for TikTok will likely increase in the next few quarters, which should help increase the advertising growth on YouTube.
  • The rapid increase in YouTube Premium and ad-free viewing should be taken into account while calculating future revenue growth of YouTube.
Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) recent earnings showed another quarter of YoY revenue decline for YouTube ads. In the year-ago quarter, YouTube ads reported $6.86 billion of revenue while recent quarterly revenue came to $6.69 billion. This is equal to a 2.5% decline. YouTube ads growth

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.79K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

