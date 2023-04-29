Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Annie Ho - Investor Relations

Jens Henriksson - Chief Executive Officer

Anders Karlsson - Chief Financial Officer

Rolf Marquardt - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Maths Liljedahl - SEB

Rickard Strand - Nordea

Maria Semikhatova - Citibank

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Annie Ho

Good morning and thank you for joining our presentation of Swedbank’s First Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations. And in the room with me today is our CEO, Jens Henriksson; our CFO, Anders Karlsson; and our CRO, Rolf Marquardt. Let’s begin as usual with our presentation and then follow up with a Q&A session.

And with that, I hand over straight to Jens.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Annie and warm welcome to this presentation of Swedbank’s result for the first quarter of 2023. And it’s a very strong result in uncertain times. The quarter was defined by the war in Ukraine, slower economic development, rising interest rates and turbulence imports of the banking sector. In this Swedbank stands strong. Our liquidity is strong, our capital situation is strong, our credit quality is good, and our proven business model delivers. Swedbank is a sustainable bank, and a sustainable bank is profitable bank.

A few weeks ago, the world’s central bank governors and finance ministers met at the annual spring meetings in Washington, D.C. And the IMF is forecasting global growth below 3% this year, but the uncertainty is unusually high. The rapid transition from long period of low rates to high interest rates is creating problems and vulnerabilities. The growth in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania is fluctuating around zero. And in Sweden, our economists expect a drop in

