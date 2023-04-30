Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Enagas Is Finally Delivering

Apr. 30, 2023 12:14 AM ETEnagás, S.A. (ENGGF), ENGGY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.82K Followers

Summary

  • Positive implication from TAP and from Enagás regasification facilities.
  • Asset rotation in place with a net capital gain of €40 million on the Gasoducto de Morelos sale.
  • Q1 results are on track to meet the annual financial target. Our valuation is then confirmed.

View on liquefied natural gas regasification terminal Enagas in Barcelona form ro-ro terminal.

Lucia Gajdosikova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, we analyzed Enagás (OTCPK:ENGGF, OTCPK:ENGGY) in the latest years and before commenting on the company's recent Q1 results, it is important to follow up on two publications.

Starting with

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Enagás Financials in a Snap

Enagás Financials in a Snap

Enagás 2023 guidance

Enagás 2023 guidance

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.82K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENGGF, ENGGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.