Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Microsoft + Activision: Building The Netflix Of Gaming Part 2

Apr. 30, 2023 12:36 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), ATVI
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
999 Followers

Summary

  • The UK's CMA is right to be concerned about Microsoft acquiring Activision. The combination of the two would create a cloud-gaming powerhouse.
  • Satya Nadella's big bet on cloud is paying dividends. Can gaming become Microsoft's next source of growth?
  • I believe we are at the beginning of a massive shift in consumer media taste moving from 2D to interactive, real-time, and 3D experiences.
Volkswagen And Microsoft CEOs Hold "Fireside Chat"

Sean Gallup

Introduction

More than one year after my original analysis about the proposed acquisition of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) they have yet to close the landmark deal, which would be Microsoft’s largest to date. The delay is clearly not

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
999 Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.