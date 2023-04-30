Urupong

Today I'm adding nano-cap Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) to my value portfolio. I discuss risks at the end of this article but will highlight from the outset that nano-cap stocks are inherently risky (though they can also bestow large rewards), and thus anyone considering joining me should size their positions accordingly.

Company

Zedge is a company that specializes in delivering various software elements which allow users to personalize their phones. These include AI-generated wallpapers, videos, ringtones, NFTs and a large library of emojis.

Its apps have been installed over 436 million times, it has 30 million active users and has a worldwide presence.

company website

Overall it's a niche player, but one which sports excellent valuations and whose management is keenly focused on profitability, as I reveal below. It also has an outside chance of garnering investors' attention as an artificial intelligence (AI) play.

Financial Performance

While they are small, ZDGE has generally managed to increase revenues over time, all the while maintaining positive cash flows from operations.

Data by YCharts

Market Environment - AKA Why the Stock is Beaten Down

As shown by the chart below, ZDGE's stock price has plummeted over the past twenty four months.

bigcharts

Two macro factors in particular explain this.

First, ZDGE's products are used on smartphones, and the bulk of those sales occur on android phones. Yet sales of new android phones had been falling over the past few years with a peak in 2018, a descent since then, with a big bounce in 2022.

Cited in business of apps

Unfortunately, the bounce in 2022 didn't have legs, e.g. as noted by Ars Technica, among others, the fourth quarter of 2022 saw an 18% reduction in sales vs. Q4 2021. Here's how the headlines read:

Q4 2022 was a disaster for smartphone sales, sees the largest-ever drop

And here is a summary of the data (which shows Apple suffered the least and therefore android sales dropped by more than the 18.3% average!):

Ars Technica

This is the data that has the market very bearish on ZDGE's prospects.

The second negative macro factor is Apple's change in privacy rules which ZDGE cited in its latest earnings release (my emphasis):

In light of macroeconomic factors including inflation, recessionary fears, the ongoing war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions resulting in a decline in new phone sales, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the resulting uptick in workers returning to the office and Apple's App Transparency Tracking (ATT) framework making paid iOS user acquisition less efficient and more expensive, we are not anticipating a return to growth in the short-term.

And indeed the company addressed these two factors on its earnings call (with my emphasis):

[T]his is not guidance, but generally speaking, there is a strong correlation between handset sales and Zedge, Ringtone & Wallpaper monthly active user base. And intuitively, it makes a lot of sense. As a new Android user buys an Android phone or as someone buys a new Android phone and as you know, we're highly weighted towards Android users, one of the early things that, that user wants to do is they want to personalize their phone. So, it's obvious that they would download the Zedge app and accomplish that goal. And when there's been a contraction in new phone -- new handset sales, typically, that has resulted in a contraction in monthly active users. [...] So I don't pretend to be prognosticator and sort of say, hey, we've hit the bottom, we haven't hit the bottom. What I can tell you is that, we continue to invest resources in really optimizing the ad inventory that we have to squeeze out the most value from that. And in so far as being almost halfway through Q3, we have seen some improvement in CPMs.

So why do I think the market is over-reacting? Mainly because I believe the first macro factor isn't permanent, and because I deem the company to have proactively adapted to address the short term issues, as I discuss below.

Outlook and AI Catalyst

Revenues are expected to continue to grow, as shown in this graph of analysts' forecasts:

Seeking Alpha

Perhaps more importantly, the company has beaten analysts' expectations for earnings by a wide margin recently:

Seeking Alpha

Going forward, the company is acutely aware of adjusting to current circumstances in order to remain (marginally) profitable. From the most recent earnings call (with my emphasis):

Given this overall backdrop, we are focusing on the areas that are within our control, and have taken or are taking steps to ensure we don't lose money over the near-term, while positioning the company for sustainable and profitable growth when the environment improves. To accomplish this, we have implemented a cost reduction plan and are totaling annualized savings of more than $2.5 million. Additionally, we have narrowed our product focus as follows; for the Zedge marketplace, our top priorities are iterating with pAInt, our generative AI wallpaper maker to improve take rates and engagement; overhauling customer onboarding; and upgrading our subscription offering Zedge Plus with value adds, while also introducing a subscription offering for iOS users. We will also continue scaling paid user acquisition on Android as the ROI justifies the investment.

This focus on their AI product might also serve as a type of catalyst, as the market has generally been rewarding companies who have any form of AI product, and Zedge's, while niche, is an established offering. The company recognizes this, and had the following to say on the earnings call (my emphasis):

Expanding on our plans for pAInt. The world is experiencing an explosion in AI-generated arc and Zedge wants to be a part of this. Our goal is to transform our consumers into creators. pAInt enables us to tap into what we call the creator effect, a dynamic that benefits from the pride of ownership that creators have when they make art. In addition, this effect carries with it a desire to share with others, which can contribute to bringing new users to Zedge. To achieve this, we are improving the onboarding experience to get more users into the creation funnel early on in their engagement process, while also iterating with the business model to minimize friction and encourage growth.

It is also soft-launching a phone-based game in which users compete at issuing prompts to create AI-generated art. There should be some feedback from this soft launch in the next few quarters.

Valuation

Obviously, the reason I'm adding ZDGE to my value portfolio is its stellar valuation metrics. This is the very helpful Seeking Alpha summary:

Seeking Alpha

Whether it's price to earnings, EV to sales, EV to EBITDA or price to book, ZDGE currently trades at very low absolute metrics and very low metrics relative to its peer group. Buying at such compelling valuation, in my opinion, substantially reduces downside risk.

Cash on Hand

Moreover, as shown above, ZDGE is generally cash flow positive and so its $17M in cash relative to its market cap of only $28M provides another measure of safety.

10Q sec.gov

Quant Rating

Seeking Alpha's quant rating is more conservative than my buy rating, awarding ZDGE a "Hold", due mostly to growth and momentum concerns. Presumably if the stock price action improves, the momentum factor grade will improve and the stock will move into a buy rating matching my verdict.

Seeking Alpha

Options

ZDGE has options but they're very illiquid. However, should the stock ever get greater interest (probably due to the AI angle), it's nice to know that options strategies would then be possible.

barchart.com

Risks

The biggest risk for ZDGE is that the two macros discussed in detail above continue for a much longer period than I anticipate. If smartphone sales, particularly android phones, stay in the toilet, then the market will be proved right and ZDGE won't bounce. This is a very real risk, but I'm betting against it, partly because, through March, Samsung has sold more phones than Apple, and some prognosticators are predicting a jump in sales for the whole market later this year.

The other large risk stems from the fact that ZDGE is a nano cap with a market cap of only $28M and an EV of only $13M. Thus it's obviously a niche player and could remain unknown and unappreciated by the market indefinitely (a so-called "value trap").

This risk is very real, but I am willing to assume it based on management's keen focus on profitability, its mature AI offering and the stock's compelling valuation metrics across the board.

Summary

ZDGE is very small company, in a relatively niche market. The current environment for its products is difficult, but I believe the company will navigate this to come out stronger on the other side. Its extremely low valuation metrics are what have me in the stock, while its AI generated art products (wallpapers and competitions) could easily serve as a very bullish catalyst to re-rate ZDGE stock. I'm long a full position as a result.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.