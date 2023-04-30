Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sculptor Capital Management: Boardroom Battle Has Created An Attractive Valuation

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sculptor Capital is an alternative asset management firm that trades at a very cheap valuation.
  • There has been a fierce boardroom fight between the previous founder Dan Ochs and the current CEO, Jimmy Levin.
  • The Sculptor Board has appointed a special committee to consider a potential sale of the company.
  • Selling cash covered out of the money puts may be a good way to invest in SCU.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps. Learn More »

Financial Analyst Working on a Computer with Multi-Monitor Workstation with Real-Time Stocks, Commodities and Exchange Market Charts. Businessman Works in Investment Bank Downtown Office at Night.

gorodenkoff

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) is a global alternative asset management firm with about $35 billion in assets under management. The company was originally founded by Daniel Ochs in 1994 under the name Och-Ziff or OZ Management.

In the

Organization chart

Sculptor Org Chart (Sculptor website)

SCU Balance sheet.JPG

Sculptor Balance Sheet (Sculptor 10K)

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service.

This service is dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid market froth. We encourage investors to benefit from yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. For safe and reliable income streams, check out Yield Hunting.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.27K Followers
Targeting 8+% Income Stream using CEFs, ETFs, Munis, Preferreds and REITs

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.