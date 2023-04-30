Closed-End Fund: April 2023 Check On Valuation

monsitj

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 15th, 2023.

It's been a while since we've taken a broader look at the valuations of closed-end funds across the board, sorting out the data to see if we can find opportunities. The last time was back in August 2022, so an update at this point seems appropriate. That's especially true with the environment starting to change. In 2022, we were experiencing more volatility as we were in a bear market. While we aren't hitting new highs in the broader indexes, we've seen volatility come down significantly.

Overall, market volatility is often important for closed-end funds as greater volatility and bear markets often push discounts to wider levels. Here's what we saw last year in our prior update in terms of discount levels.

On April 22nd, 2022, the average discount of all CEFs came to -5.74%. That's when we did our previous update. That was a move wider from the -2.51% average discount that funds showed on December 31st, 2021. June 16th, 2022, which has thus far been the low for the year, had the average CEF discount widen out to 7.46%. That's a far cry from the 15.11% average discount achieved on March 23rd, 2020. However, these sort of sharp across-the-board discounts in CEFs has shown to indicate some capitulation. I would say it was a fairly sharp decline too. On June 15th, 2022, the average discount was 6.18%.

October 12th, 2022, ended up giving us a fresh new low, at least if we are looking at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for reference. On that date, CEFs as a whole averaged a 7.47% discount. Which is actually quite coincidentally almost the same exact level we saw on June 16th, 2022, a low prior in the year.

However, since then, the broader markets have been rallying. It's mostly been more growth-oriented investments rushing higher, as the Nasdaq has rallied significantly for 2023 so far.

If we look back further than just YTD, though, the Nasdaq still has a lot of ground to make up. In looking back at the last rolling one-year period, we see that all three indices are still in negative territory.

However, what might be more interesting to note, and the topic of today's article, is that closed-end funds have seen their discounts widen even further. The average discount for CEFs as of April 14th, 2023 CEFConnect closing data is -8.48%. That's despite the overall market rallying from the lows, which would often coincide with CEF discounts narrowing.

Besides the market still being down overall, having an impact, I believed that higher interest rates could also be taking their toll on these funds. Remember, a CEF is simply a wrapper of other assets and investments; it isn't an asset class itself. That being said, they are primarily leveraged in an attempt to enhance returns.

As interest rates have been rising, most funds have been experiencing significantly higher costs on their borrowings. That can make CEFs less appealing as the spread between what the leverage costs and what they are earning diminishes for fixed-income funds. Equity funds have only experienced mostly lower moves in the last year mean, which amplified those downside moves and certainly didn't help those funds.

Some funds are hedged either through fixed-rate financing or hedged through derivatives such as interest rate swaps or shorting Treasury futures. Additionally, some funds are naturally protected from higher rates, such as the floating rate funds, which experience growing income when rates rise to offset the negative impact of higher borrowing costs on their own leverage.

There are a total of 440 CEFs in the CEFConnect database. CEFConnect's listing of leverage isn't always accurate, and it sometimes incorrectly catches leverage when there really isn't any or doesn't catch leverage when a fund is leveraged, but it can still give us a general idea. With that, there are a total of 336 funds that have 5%+ effective leverage ratios. That leaves us with 104 funds that have less or no leverage.

Of the funds that have less or no leverage, we actually get an average discount of 8.44%. For funds that are leveraged, we see an average discount of 8.49%, which is quite similar to the 8.48% discount we see overall.

I find this interesting because my thought that perhaps investors are punishing leveraged funds due to higher costs is incorrect. Investors have seemed just more broadly to turn away from CEFs as a whole. That can make sense after such a tough year in the market, like 2022, with the anticipation that 2023 wasn't going to be too much better due to significant uncertainty.

Of course, now that we've entered 2023 and some time has passed, we are seeing better results in terms of the broader indices rising.

Screening For Opportunities

Deepest Discounted Funds

This is where opportunities can come from, though, in the CEF space—taking advantage of discounts and premiums in funds. Funds with the deepest discounts can be a normal starting place, but sometimes these funds deserve to trade at deep discounts. With that, here are the funds with the deepest discounts. All data is from CEFConnect.

Name Ticker Premium/Discount Distribution Rate Effective Leverage Destra Multi-Alternative (DMA) -43.24% 10.56% 13.49% Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd (HFRO) -36.63% 10.68% 13.07% Dividend and Income Fund OTCPK:DNIF -33.86% 8.81% 14.51% FOXBY CORP OTCPK:FXBY -33.13% 1.44% 11.66% FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) -32.50% 13.74% Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) -27.34% 1.20% NXG NextGen Infrastructure Inc (NXG) -22.51% 8.55% 24.55% GDL Fund (GDL) -21.97% 6.11% 34.81% Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) -20.95% 10.82% 1.14% SRH Total Return Fund (STEW) -19.77% 3.95% 12.69% Click to enlarge

Funds With The Deepest 1-Year Z-Score

Across the board, we know that CEF discounts have been widening, but one better way to actually see if a CEF is trading at an attractive discount is to see its z-score. When looking at the 1-year z-score represents funds that are trading at wider than usual discounts compared to where they were trading in the last year. Here are those funds in order from highest negative z-score to lowest.

Name Ticker Premium/Discount Distribution Rate Effective Leverage 1-Year CBRE Global Real Estate Income (IGR) -13.86% 13.46% 31.80% -2.53 Highland Income Fund (HFRO) -36.63% 10.68% 13.07% -2.53 SRH Total Return Fund (STEW) -19.77% 3.95% 12.69% -2.44 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income (NRO) -10.51% 12.56% 27.52% -2.29 Korea Fund (KF) -16.33% 15.05% 5.74% -2.22 Bancroft Fund (BCV) -15.50% 7.70% 20.70% -2.15 Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) -17.06% 1.47% 5.61% -2.13 Western Asset Mortgage Opp Fund Inc. (DMO) -16.53% 11.73% 40.11% -2.11 Voya Global Equity Dividend&Prm Opp Fd (IGD) -13.11% 9.36% -2.09 Invesco Tr Inv Gr NY (VTN) -15.24% 3.88% 38.24% -2.09 Click to enlarge

One thing that I find a bit interesting is that none of these funds are showing excessively large negative z-scores. This would be because while discounts are expanding over the last year more broadly, that's starting to become normal for the last year. As we highlighted above, 5 to 8% discounts were common in the last year. Therefore, that exceptionally narrow ~2.5% discount we saw at the end of 2021 is no longer reflected in the last rolling one-year period.

Funds With The Highest Premium

While we often look at discounts for opportunities, opportunities can also come in the form of selling funds when they are at rich premiums. Despite the deep discounts we see through most funds, some outliers still command strong premiums. These could represent funds worth consideration for selling.

Name Ticker Premium/Discount Distribution Rate Effective Leverage Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 99.43% 8.57% 21.76% PCM Fund (PCM) 34.67% 10.67% 45.86% Gabelli Multi-Media (GGT) 32.39% 15.60% 42.33% Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (GOF) 27.30% 13.62% 24.10% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) 22.76% 11.46% 37.06% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 20.68% 17.19% 30.02% abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 20.67% 16.54% 27.25% DNP Select Income (DNP) 18.30% 7.24% 25.56% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fd (PTY) 17.91% 11.20% 30.87% PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN) 14.84% 10.64% 27.22% Click to enlarge

Funds With The Highest 1-Year Z-Score

Conversely, similar to the absolute discount, we need to look at the z-score. Some of the funds that are trading at high premiums regularly do - whether they deserve to or not. Therefore, funds with the highest 1-year z-score could be even considered even better candidates to sell potentially.

Name Ticker Premium/Discount Distribution Rate Effective Leverage 1-Year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income (FDEU) -5.68% 6.40% 23.37% 3.01 Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Inf Fd (CEN) -6.85% 4.76% 17.70% 3 Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) -6.73% 4.46% 2.99 ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR) -14.89% 7.13% 28.99% 2.5 Nuveen Municipal Income (NMI) -0.40% 3.64% 2.99% 2.33 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies (NHS) 4.90% 12.08% 42.26% 2.31 BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT) -12.31% 9.80% 0.47% 2.25 Nuveen Select Maturity Muni (NIM) -4.67% 3.25% 0.41% 2.2 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy&Infras (KMF) -14.56% 8.39% 22.39% 2.15 Nuveen CA Municipal Value (NCA) -3.40% 3.82% 2.09 Click to enlarge

Low/No Leverage Listed Funds With The Deepest 1-Year Z-scores

Finally, I also wanted to provide a screen for the low or no leveraged funds that could be presenting more attractive opportunities with a negative z-score. As we touched on above, some funds are hedged in different ways from the negatives of higher interest rates, but that doesn't mean they aren't susceptible to more volatility. With leverage, that poses more risks for portfolio losses. Thus, in an uncertain market such as we are in, it can be best to avoid leverage.

Name Ticker Premium/Discount Effective Leverage 1-Year Voya Global Equity Dividend&Prm Opp Fd (IGD) -13.11% -2.09 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II (EOS) -4.48% -2.04 Morgan Stanley India Investment (IIF) -18.75% -1.93 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -11.75% 2.07% -1.92 Swiss Helvetia (SWZ) -16.31% -1.91 Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) -17.61% 0.70% -1.87 Source Capital (SOR) -10.39% -1.85 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) -9.67% 0.72% -1.84 Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) -27.34% -1.81 Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opp Fd (IGA) -14.24% -1.8 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

CEF discounts have only widened further from last year, which saw a significant expansion in discounts from the historically narrow 2021 levels. The widening discounts made sense with greater volatility and just naturally coming down from historically narrow discount levels. However, even as the markets have been enjoying a bit of a rebound in 2023, discounts have widened anyway. We had bank failures cause some pandemonium in March, but the market overall seemed to brush that off quickly.

I had thought that investors could be avoiding leverage, but there was no material valuation difference between funds that were leveraged vs. low/no leveraged funds in terms of the level of their discount. So exactly why discounts remain wide while the market is rebounding is a bit of a mystery.

It could have to do with the anticipation of an expected recession going forward, which could contribute to greater market volatility in the latter part of 2023. It could be that 2022 was a tough year for CEFs. With widening discounts and the majority of them being leveraged as a group, their results would have certainly been much more lackluster compared to ETF cousins. Where ETFs don't experience discounts/premiums, even if a CEF underlying portfolio performs better, but the discount expands, it would show a steeper loss.

Of course, CEFs also continue to run higher expense ratios in a world where ETFs continue to push for lower and lower costs. It's one area where CEFs don't appear even to be attempting to make any effort to reduce costs. Of course, from the fund sponsors' perspective, there is no need to be competitive in this area. Once the fund raises capital and it is launched, it is "closed," meaning all buys and sells go through an exchange between investors. ETFs are more incentivized to lure investors in with lower and lower expense ratios as they can continually grow their AUM through the redemption/creation mechanism.

With all that being said, CEFs do appear to be presenting some attractive opportunities, with discounts expanding across the board. I hope today's article helped present some potential ideas for further due diligence.

