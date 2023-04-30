da-kuk

Artificial Intelligence is the talk of the town. Silicon Valley's biggest companies have uttered "AI" on earnings calls at an increasing rate. Interestingly, Amazon (AMZN) only said the buzz phrase 11 times on its Q1 conference call, and the stock faltered from its initial pop after posting numbers. While that was not the sole driver, it appears that any company getting in on the AI game has been rewarded by Wall Street.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is at the heart of the AI revolution enamoring investors and consumers alike. I am a buy on the high-potential stock given its attractive valuation and impressive technicals. Ahead of key earnings on Tuesday, I outline fundamental risks and technical price levels to monitor.

AI Mentions Rising

According to CFRA Research, SMCI, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

The California-based $5.6 billion market cap Technology Hardware, Storage, & Peripherals industry company within the Information Technology sector trades at a low 10.0 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

SMCI incorporates AI, 5G, and networking and storage workload systems using the latest processors for data centers. The company announced the delivery of new GPU servers that feature the latest NVIDIA HGX H100 8-CPU system to accelerate the era of AI and the metaverse. Its growth relative to the industry average is apparent through its total IT solutions in recent quarters despite some recent economic troubles in the broad landscape.

SMCI Vs Industry Growth Rate (FY)

SMCI

The big recent volatility driver for SMCI was a bearish preliminary earnings announcement that hit the tape on April 24. The tech firm noted component shortages impacting its Q3 revenue. The good news was that demand was just too high as a result of growth in its customer base and order backlog as of the end of the quarter. So, as long as the company can procure materials as supply chains ease in the coming quarters, there should be a clear path higher in sales. I will be watching how operating leverage trends in the numbers to be released on Tuesday.

What's encouraging is that Super Micro issued strong earnings per share back in January with a top-line beat, too. Gross margins were higher year-on-year with positive cash flow in its second quarter. Its balance sheet was also healthy in that there was a large $305 million cash position (up $135 million in the quarter) with total debt of just $170 million (down $80 million in the quarter), according to its most recent earnings presentation. Cash flow from operations has increased just shy of $500 million in the previous two quarters.

Overall, non-GAAP EPS of $3.26 surged past the firm's initial guide of $2.64 to $2.90, driven by better-than-expected operating margins and reduced expenses.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

SMCI

On valuation, CFRA research notes a consensus EPS forecast of $10.34 for 2023 while '24 per-share profits are expected to be slightly lower at $9.57. Super Micro projects FY23 revenue growth in the range of +25% to +44%, according to its Q2 2023 earnings report. With the AI boom ensuing, I will be looking for upward Wall Street revisions to EPS forecasts later this week.

With an improving operating margin last year and a better net margin, there are positive trends in profitability, though 2022 cash flow to sales dipped negative last year. Overall, if the stock simply reverts to its 5-year average forward operating PEG ratio of 14.5, then shares should be near $145 if we assume $10 of EPS over the next 12 months. I also like that SMCI trades at less than 1x sales, well below the sector median.

Hence, I generally agree with the "A" valuation rating from Seeking Alpha.

But what could go wrong? If margins contract and there are ongoing supply chain hiccups, that would no doubt hinder the currently-high growth rate. Also, if competitors increase their share, that would suggest weaker profits ahead. Finally, the macro slowdown could ding the cyclical tech chip niche.

Super Micro: Earnings Outlook & Key Profitability Ratios

CFRA Research

Revenue & EPS Outlook

SMCI

Stellar Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, May 2 AMC with a conference call immediately after the numbers cross the wires. You can listen live here. The company also holds its annual shareholder meeting on Friday, May 19.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, the latest consensus EPS estimate is $1.86 which would be a strong 20% increase from $1.55 of per-share profits reported in the same quarter a year ago. Of course, there is now a bearish shadow cast following the weak preliminary earnings report released on April 24. Since the January report, there has been a lone analyst downgrade of SMCI's earnings outlook, however. What I find bullish is how the firm has topped earnings expectations in each of the previous 12 reports. What's more impressive is that shares have rallied post-reporting in every instance dating back to August 2021. While nothing is certain going forward, the average jump following the previous 4 reports has been more than 15%.

This time around, the options market has priced in an earnings-related stock price swing of 10.7%, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That straddle pricing appears fair to even slightly cheap in my view considering some of the recent moves on SMCI after reporting. Taking a flier being long premium could be a play. Let's assess the chart to see what direction may be appropriate.

SMCI: 10% Earnings-Related Move Expected, Positive Beat-Rate History

ORATS

The Technical Take

SMCI has been in a prolonged uptrend for many years. Acceleration to the upside has taken place since early 2022. Notice in the chart below that shares have been making a series of higher highs and higher lows. Recently, volume has come into the stock, propelling it further. That is a bullish sign, but a bearish cue is taken by its waning momentum if you peak at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart. Still, with solid support in the $90 to $95 range (along with ample volume by price from $80 to $85), there should be some cushion on any downward moves on this high-momentum tech stock.

I see resistance at the projected uptrend line that comes into play near $130 right now while support is in the low $90s. The priority, though, is that SMCI needs to rally above a bearish double-top pattern near $119. But with a rising 200-day moving average, the long-term trend favors the bulls.

Overall, I like the technical situation with respect to momentum and the broad uptrend.

SMCI: Steady Uptrend With Big Volume Lately, Bearish RSI Divergence?

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I value shares of SMCI near $145 while the technical picture is generally healthy heading into earnings on Tuesday, so it is a buy for long-term growth investors. Long here with a stop under $80 makes sense, and being long options could work for near-term traders.