AT&T: $16B In FY2023 FCF Is Still Possible

Apr. 30, 2023 9:30 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TMUS, VZ
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • T has been wrongfully sold-off, since its free cash flow generation has always been lumpy, depending on the timing of cash distributions, capital expenditures, and cash paid for vendor financing.
  • Given the optimistic signs of operating cost optimization and improved profitability, we believe the telecom may potentially achieve its ambitious FCF generation of $16B in 2023.
  • However, the stock may underperform at these levels, attributed to the minimal upside potential to our price target of $18.65.
  • Therefore, T is only suitable for income-seeking investors with a higher risk tolerance due to the potential impact of the economic downturn on its subscriber growth and ARPU.
The Perfect Example Of Things May Get Worse Before They Get Better

T, VZ, and TMUS 5Y P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

AT&T stock (NYSE:T) is currently trading at an NTM P/E of 7.49x, lower than its 3Y pre-pandemic mean

Juxtaposed Ideas
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Comments

