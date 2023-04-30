Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

5 Tech Stocks I'm Holding Through Earnings Season

Apr. 30, 2023 2:23 AM ETAAPL, BABA, GOOG, PDD, TSM
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.44K Followers

Summary

  • Big tech earnings season is well underway.
  • By now, most of the big names have reported their first quarter numbers.
  • Most the big ones all beat estimates, although several still had negative earnings growth.
  • In this article, I explore five tech stocks I'm holding through earnings season.

Alibaba company logo on office building

Alibaba company logo on office building

Robert Way

This week, several of America’s biggest tech companies reported their earnings. More will be reporting next week. In a series of articles I wrote this week, I discussed my opinions on individual tech companies’ earnings releases. In

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.44K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, PDD, TSM, AAPL, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.