An Approach To Investing In A Recession: Let Mr. Market Come To You

Apr. 30, 2023 2:29 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)CAH, MCD, MDT1 Comment
Summary

  • Recession can be scary but recessionary investing can also be rewarding because such periods can create the perfect hunting ground for bargain hunters.
  • High-quality, investment-grade companies that have paid growing dividends for decades can continue to provide returns even in economically distressed times.
  • Not all dividend payers are created the same. Use these two criteria to sieve out companies that performed well in the Great Financial Crisis.
  • Great companies may not be great investments. Safe companies may not be great investments. Valuation still matters for investments to pan out profitably.
  • Keep these companies on your watchlist and wait for Mr. Market to offer up buying opportunities.

Sale signs, newspaper and flyers clippings - XVIII

AlpamayoPhoto

Introduction

Recession.

It is something almost everyone talks about for the past few months. Some called it the most anticipated recession ever. If a recession is coming, surely investors need to be prepared for it, no?

Investors have to

Fast Graph on T

Fast Graph on T

Author's compilation of data from Fast Graph

Author's compilation of data from Fast Graph

Author's compilation of data from Fast Graph

Author's compilation of data from Fast Graph

S&P Global Credit Rating Description

S&P Global Credit Rating Description

Q2 2023 Investor Presentation Slide Page 5

Q2 2023 Investor Presentation Slide Page 5

Q2 2023 Investor Presentation Slide Page 6

Q2 2023 Investor Presentation Slide Page 6

Author's probability estimates

Author's probability estimates

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Medtronic March 2023 Investor Handout

Medtronic March 2023 Investor Handout

Medtronic March 2023 Investor Handout

Medtronic March 2023 Investor Handout

MDT 2022 10K page 43

MDT 2022 10K page 43

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Whitepaper on VBP

Whitepaper on VBP

Author's probability estimates

Author's probability estimates

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report

Seeking Alpha Financials

Seeking Alpha Financials

Morningstar Operating Performance

Morningstar Operating Performance

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Author's probability estimates

Author's probability estimates

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Seeking Alpha Dividend Safety Grade

Seeking Alpha Dividend Safety Grade

Accelerating the Arches Growth Strategy

Accelerating the Arches Growth Strategy

Statista

Statista

Seeking Alpha Financials

Seeking Alpha Financials

Morningstar

Morningstar

Author's probability estimates

Author's probability estimates

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

This article was written by

I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who have been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's prospects.I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments, and follow me in Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher) or find me on Discord. I am in a discord group led by Motley Fool writer Mr. Eric Cuka.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCD, MDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

