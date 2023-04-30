Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PSQ: Short NASDAQ On Recession Fears

Summary

  • PSQ is an exchange traded fund that targets daily results equal to the inverse (-1x) of the NASDAQ 100.
  • Over the last five years, PSQ has been a poor investment overall, but over short periods when NASDAQ 100 declined, it has performed beautifully by mirroring declines with positive returns.
  • Rising interest rates and declining consumer spending are amongst the pressures that could force the US economy into recession.
  • NASDAQ large-cap P/E ratios are elevated vs. their five years averages on increased prices and falling earnings.
  • I recommend cautious investors generally maintain their best and highest conviction positions while carefully reducing downside risk with a small PSQ position.

Businesswoman Looks Down At Large Gap Between Two Cliffs

Is NASDAQ On the Edge of a Cliff?

DNY59

ProShares Short QQQ ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

PSQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses that correspond to the

PSQ vs Nasdaq

Seeking Alpha

PSQ vs Nasdaq

Seeking Alpha

PSQ vs Nasdaq

Seeking Alpha

EFFR rates Consumer Spending gross domestic product

US Federal Reserve

Nasdaq PE Ratio

Author, BOA Data

Top Nasdaq EPS

Author, BOA Data

Nasdaq Mega-Cap PE

Author. BOA Data

Nasdaq Mega-Cap EPS

Author, BOA Data

US Labor and producer costs

US Federal Reserve

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
712 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PSQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

