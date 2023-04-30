Dividend Investors Should Consider VICI, One Of My Favorite REITs

D. Lentz/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

As an investor seeking dividend growth companies, I always seek new investment opportunities, primarily in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The real estate sector is exciting today. The higher interest rates have increased the interest expenses for companies. Real estate companies tend to have higher leverage. Therefore, there is a higher impact on them. The key is to find high-quality REITs that can handle the higher interests and still reward shareholders. One of these REITs is VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), which I will look into today.

I will analyze VICI Properties using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio comprises 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry-leading gaming and hospitality operators. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Fundamentals

VICI Properties' revenues have increased more than 1000% since its creation in 2016. Sales growth in REITs is mainly the result of acquisitions and the deployment of fresh capital, with rent hikes supporting additional growth. VICI has made several large deals to diversify its tenants and has grown quickly. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects VICI Properties to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~13% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

REITs are a unique legal and financial structure that makes EPS (earnings per share) less relevant, and the prominent metric for profitability is FFO (funds from operation) per share. Since its foundation in 2016, VICI Properties has increased its FFO by almost 900%. This is the result of some large-scale acquisitions. FFO per share growth was also affected by the issuance of new shares to fund these acquisitions. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects VICI Properties to keep growing FFO at an annual rate of ~6% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is a prominent metric for REIT investors, as most of the return comes from it. REITs return at least 90% of its earnings to investors. The company now pays 109% of its earnings in dividends, but it shouldn't concern investors. When using AFFO (adjusted FFO), the payout ratio stands at roughly 78%. This is a familiar figure for REITs. The current 4.5% yield is attractive and is more than 1% higher than the 10-year treasury yield. Investors should expect dividend growth to align with the AFFO growth as the company targets a 75% payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

Most dividend growth companies return capital to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. REITs usually don't follow this practice as they distribute most of their earnings as dividends. Moreover, they need the ability to issue more shares to fund their growth through acquisitions. Therefore, I am not surprised that the number of shares of VICI Properties has quadrupled since the foundation. The company constantly uses a combination of equity and debt to fund growth.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Since it makes little sense to use EPS to measure the REIT's profits, it also can't help assess its valuation. Therefore, the P/FFO (price to FFO) is the more common metric. At the moment, the shares of VICI Properties are trading for 13 times FFO when using the FFO estimates for 2023. This is a reasonable valuation as investors are concerned with higher interest rates and prefer less leveraged companies. It is a decent long-term entry point.

The graph below from Fastgraphs emphasizes that point. The company's average P/FFO since its foundation stands at 17.27, a significantly higher figure than the current 13. Indeed, the company won't grow in the medium term as fast as it developed in the past, but I believe that the current discount is attractive enough to justify it.

Fastgraphs

Opportunities

The first opportunity for VICI Properties is the fact that it has great tenants with long-term contracts. These tenants are reliable, and the company doesn't need to do much to inspect them and ensure rent will be paid on time. Moreover, as the company acquires more assets, it can leverage its relationship with these well-known operators to improve the new acquisitions.

VICI Investor Presentation

In addition to the great tenant, the company also owns excellent properties. These properties across the United States and Canada, with their focus on Las Vegas, are all high quality. High-quality assets attract more people making rent more reliable. In addition, the properties are less concentrated than they were, as the percentage of Las Vegas properties is below 50%. High-quality assets are less sensitive to competition from Airbnb and other hotels in the area as they offer a whole experience and not just a place to sleep.

VICI Investor Presentation

Another good sign for investors is the management team. The management has proved to be very capable. It is not easy to grow so fast in a responsible way. The management has done it and protected the income stream while doing so. Over 50% of the leases have a CPI-linked escalation, protecting the company from a significant short-term risk. An additional good sign for the management is how accessible it is. When I wrote an article about VICI in the past, its CEO approached me, and offered to help answer any question I may have in the future.

Risks

Tenants concentration is a risk for VICI Properties. The company has eleven tenants, with the largest one accounting for 40% of the revenues. The largest two tenants are responsible for more than 75% of the rent. While both tenants are reliable, this is still a risky position. Moreover, it also gives them leverage over VICI Properties in any future negotiation between the two companies. It is not an imminent risk but more of a slightly riskier position.

The balance sheet can limit the company's ability to raise funds for acquisition. As the interest rate is ticking up, interest expenses will tick higher, pressuring the AFFO and limiting the ability to raise more capital for additional growth. With a financial debt-to-EBITDA ratio above 6, VICI must be creative to raise more capital using debt. If interest rates keep going up, it may become even more challenging.

Data by YCharts

Besides the effect of interest rates on the balance sheet, they will also affect the possibilities for acquisitions and growth. As the cost of capital increases, acquiring assets becomes harder. Investments have to offer a higher cap rate to justify the higher cost. Therefore, there are fewer available assets, and some owners will be reluctant to sell for the new prices as the interest rate is higher. With fewer possible targets to acquire, VICI may grow slower in the medium term.

Conclusions

VICI Properties is a new REIT with a short track record, yet it is an awe-inspiring track record. The company built a vast portfolio of unique assets in less than a decade. The fundamentals are solid, the valuation is attractive, and there are plenty of growth opportunities as the company concentrates on premium assets with premium tenants. VICI has a reliable revenue stream that will reward shareholders going forward.

Therefore, I believe that shares of VICI Properties are a BUY at the current valuation and business environment. Short-term interest increases may indeed pressure the stock price. However, this is a good entry point to a very reliable REIT focusing on its shareholders and their desired dividend in the long term.