The premise behind the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) is that state-backed corporates (SOEs) tend to underperform through the cycles. Most of the time, this perception is warranted, given SOEs are often obligated to support the government's fiscal objectives via subsidized prices (vs. the cost of production) or other commercially unviable projects. While this will likely remain true over the long run, betting against Chinese policy support, at least at this point in the cycle, seems unwise. The latest SOE reforms are a case in point - the new reforms prioritize 'quality' growth, with 2023 targets covering earnings quality, ROE, and operating cash flow conversion. As the market typically assigns wide valuation discounts to SOE stocks (see my takes on China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) and ICBC (OTCPK:IDCBY), which trade well below book), this entails significant potential valuation gains for SOEs if they do achieve this year's financial targets. The aligned interest between state and minority shareholders for high dividend payouts also bodes well for SOE distributions going forward. Net, I maintain my view that a broader exposure to China equities is the way to go.

Fund Overview – Low-Cost Chinese Investment Vehicle Without the SOEs

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund tracks, before expenses, the equity performance of a custom-built index by WisdomTree comprising Chinese companies with state ownership of <20%. In essence, CXSE offers investors a pure-play private sector investment vehicle to mitigate the risk of sub-optimal capital allocation decisions by corporates tied to the government. The very reasonable 0.3% expense ratio is another key highlight.

Per the sector allocation graphic below, the ETF maintains its highest exposure to the consumer discretionary sector at 32.4% (down from ~35% previously), followed by healthcare at 14.3% (unchanged), information technology at 11.9% (up from ~11% previously), and financials at 9.9% (up from ~9% previously). The fund's outsized consumer discretionary allocation comes despite a decline in weightage to communication services stocks like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu (BIDU), and Weibo (WB), all of which were dropped out of the index on ESG grounds. The largest five sectors account for a cumulative ~78% of the overall portfolio.

From a single-stock perspective, the fund's largest holdings remain consistent with the start of the year as well. At the top of the list are e-commerce leader Alibaba Group (BABA) at 9.2% (down from ~11% prior), insurance giant Ping An at 7.4% (up from ~7% prior), and consumer/retail shopping platform Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) at 5.0% (unchanged). The most notable change to the top-five holdings is the rebalancing toward Internet and video game company NetEase (NTES) at 3.7%, with CXSE's stake in China's second e-commerce player JD.com (JD) down to 2.5% (from ~4% prior). The top ten holdings represent 39.0% of the portfolio, with the highest single stock allocation now below the 10% threshold. Still, this remains a fairly concentrated fund levered to Chinese consumption trends, as well as fluctuations in the broader economic cycle.

Fund Performance – Underwhelming YTD Performance Weighs on the Track Record

On a YTD basis, the ETF has declined 7.8% but has appreciated in value by 45.8% (post-tax) since its inception in 2012; on an annualized basis, the fund has compounded at an unimpressive low-single-digit % pace. Of note, the fund has generally tracked the YTD fluctuation in Chinese tech names, with SOE-inclusive funds like the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) and the Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF (PGJ) outperforming on a relative basis at -2.8% and -5.7%, respectively. While the ETF paid out no distributions in Q1 this year, total distributions amounted to $0.54/share for 2022 out of income; at an implied <1% yield, this isn't an ideal fit for income investors.

Positive New Reforms Support SOE Outperformance

A key theme for Chinese equities this year has been the wave of SOE reforms announced by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) in January. This time around, the outlined best practices cover profitability and capital efficiency via metrics like ROE, cash flow conversion, and earnings quality. This marks a notable shift in KPI measurement for SOEs relative to prior years. In 2020, the government targeted net profit, debt levels, and R&D intensity, while the 2021 reforms targeted labor productivity, and 2022 homed in on leverage ratios.

This year's SOE reforms have already been well-received by investors, with onshore SOE trackers like the Bosera CSI Central-SOEs' Structural Reform Index ETF rising by high-single-digits % YTD (vs. down high-single-digits % for CXSE). High-dividend SOE stocks, in particular, have emerged as key beneficiaries; given their deep discounts (e.g., the current >60% book value discounts for Chinese SOE banks), there remains ample room for upside. SOEs are also poised to benefit from policy advantages this year, for instance, lower SOE lending rates vs. the private sector. And with the 2023 KPIs suggesting SOE net profit growth will outpace near-term GDP growth (currently targeted at ~5%), all signs point to a larger valuation re-rating ahead. Finally, the rise in onshore ETF and hybrid fund issuances related to SOE reform themes offer a catalyst, and as more investor flows rotate here, SOEs could lead this year's China rebound.

Fade the 'No SOE' Investing Approach This Year

The latest wave of SOE reforms in China bodes well for their outlook. As outlined by WisdomTree, capital allocation at SOEs has historically been less efficient than in the private sector, driving an unfavorable perception of their stocks by the investment community. But things are changing, at least for the near term – in contrast with the economically unviable projects SOEs have had to take on in the past, the new reforms prioritize 'quality' growth and have tied SOE management to earnings quality KPIs. Assuming they deliver on these targets, Chinese SOEs could benefit both ways via higher margins and, perhaps more significantly, a valuation re-rating to account for their improved future earnings power. Alongside attractive and well-covered dividend payouts (incentivized by their state shareholders), the case for holding SOEs is as strong as ever. Hence, a more holistic approach to investing in China strikes me as the better option here.