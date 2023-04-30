Real Good Food: Strong Top-Line Growth Still Not Moving The Needle

sameer chogale/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

If we pull up a chart of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF), we can see that the health and wellness food manufacturer (High Protein & Low Carb) is currently testing its recent February lows. Given The Real Good Food's really low valuation, value investors may be itching to buy the stock at these depressed levels but we would advise against this at this moment in time. The reason is that from a core technical standpoint, current trends indicate that those year-to-date lows are likely to be penetrated for the following reasons.

Firstly, if one looks closely at the stock's volume trends since the turn of the year, it is clearly evident that selling has been significantly greater on declines than RGF's corresponding buying volume on rallies. A bottoming formation should have the opposite volume conditions but we have yet to see this take place.

Secondly, look at the ADX trend-following indicator where the sell signal was pretty much nailed in mid-March of this year when shares topped out at just over $5 a share. Since that ADX sell signal, RGF's bearish trend has continued to gain traction. Suffice it to say, with an ADX reading of over 40 (And climbing) whilst taking into account when we had similar downward momentum in early February all point to shares of RGF remaining under pressure for some time to come here.

RGF Near-Term Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

Cheap Sales Multiple

The principal calling card in RGF as alluded to above is the company's valuation. Shares currently trade with an ultra-low sales multiple of 0.16 which is well behind the sector's average of 1.2. Straight off the bat, these numbers demonstrate the cheapness of the company's sales which incidentally are expected to continue their aggressive growth path in fiscal 2023. Furthermore, although the sustained negative earnings trend is expected to continue in fiscal 2023, the 40%+ top-line expected growth year is expected to finally drive operating cash-flow numbers into positive territory which obviously would have positive ramifications for RGF's ability to self-fund itself internally going forward.

Why then (Taking the company's ultra-low valuation into account) is the market not taking these forward-looking trends into account which would then potentially result in the stock bottoming at its present level?

Poor Return On Capital Numbers

One thing is generating cash flow but a completely distinct area (Which is just as important) is how that capital gets allocated and here is where we see RGF seems to be struggling somewhat. Just look at the company's balance sheet at the end of the fourth quarter. Total debt surpassed $73 million which drove shareholder equity into negative territory (-$8.1 million). Suffice it to say, despite the company's strong sales growth along with its elevated use of capital, earnings growth continues to remain sluggish with EBIT coming in at $38.4 million over the past four quarters. In fact, although sales grew by 67% in fiscal 2022, subdued gross margin growth of 28% continues to demonstrate that top-line gains are not being taken advantage of further down the income statement.

The Way Forward

Low margins and high costs are where the problem lies for RGF and these areas must be tackled with a vengeance in upcoming quarters. For one, the manufacturing move to the Bolingbrook facility is expected to have a meaningful effect on RGF's cost profile due to its location (Distribution hub plus also being closer to more competitively-priced raw materials) and lower employee costs overall. The layout of the facility (In terms of being able to run more lines if needed) means RGF should be able to better service demand.

Therefore, what the market needs to see is the company's products going through this facility (at an accelerated clip) which will boost efficiencies and lead to stronger production savings. For this to happen, however, demand needs to remain elevated while commodity costs on the front end must continue their favorable trend (Lower inflation). As mentioned earlier (And going by the technicals alluded to earlier), the process (And ramifications) of moving more production to Bolingbrook from the City of Industry facility will continue to play itself over the next year or two. The problem is the market cannot foresee the end result as of yet. Economies of scale are what the management of RGC is banking on. Let's hope inflation remains low and demand remains elevated so the company can execute on its sales and margin goals.

Conclusion

To sum up, shares of The Real Good Food Company continue to remain under pressure as profitability metrics remain depressed and lower lows on the technical chart seem likely to continue. Management though continues to invest through this cycle where limited extra investment could quickly be put to work to run several new lines at the new Bolingbrook facility. Let's see what Q1 brings. We look forward to continued coverage.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.