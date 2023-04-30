Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Meta Platforms: Up 170% Since November And Still A Strong Buy

Apr. 30, 2023 3:59 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.87K Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms crushed earnings predictions for the first quarter.
  • The social media company surprised the market with its revenue growth, better than expected top line results and a growing user base.
  • Meta Platforms also saw improved free cash flow margins in Q1'23.
  • The valuation remains highly attractive, despite a strong valuation rebound in the last 6 months.

Facebook Parent Company Meta Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Despite a challenging advertising market and three straight quarters of revenue declines, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) changed the narrative on Wednesday when it reported 3% year over year revenue growth. Meta Platforms delivered one of the strongest earnings sheets

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Meta Platforms

Source: Meta Platforms

Source: Meta Platforms

Source: Meta Platforms

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.87K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.