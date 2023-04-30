Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alteryx: Buy The Crash

Apr. 30, 2023 4:09 AM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)
Summary

  • Shares of Alteryx plunged more than 15% after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Management is indicating that growth will decelerate to roughly flat in Q2, a sign of the tough macroeconomic environment.
  • To prepare for the slowdown, Alteryx is cutting 11% of its workforce, primarily in sales and marketing.
  • Given the company still expects high-teens full year growth, as well as Alteryx's huge TAM, it's a great time to buy into Alteryx while it's weak.

Colorful computer code design on a dark surface with a blue glowing digital grid overlay. Defocused, close-up, surface level, diminishing perspective composition.

matejmo/iStock via Getty Images

Market volatility seems to have no end. Stocks continue to react dramatically to every piece of incremental news, most recently First Republic Bank's (FRC) fallout as well as reports of persistent inflation. Yet amid the chaos, investors

Chart
Data by YCharts

Alteryx outlook

Alteryx outlook (Alteryx Q1 shareholder letter)

Alteryx Q1 results

Alteryx Q1 results (Alteryx Q1 earnings release)

Alteryx ARR

Alteryx ARR (Alteryx Q1 shareholder letter)

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AYX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

