Agnico Eagle Mines: Solid Cost Control In A Tough Environment

Summary

  • Agnico Eagle Mines released its Q1 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~812,800 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,125/oz.
  • While costs were higher year-over-year because of inflationary pressures, costs came in well below the industry average and below the bottom end of its guidance range.
  • Just as importantly for Agnico and the sector, inflationary pressures appear to be easing, with AEM calling out steel, fuel, some consumables and improving supply chain/logistics.
  • Agnico's combination of capital discipline, steady growth at attractive margins, a strong balance sheet, and a portfolio that's concentrated in the safest jurisdictions sector-wide makes a solid buy-the-dip candidate.

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun and while we've only seen some of the benefit of the higher gold price enjoyed year-to-date, Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) saw a significant

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Comments (3)

