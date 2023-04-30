Tale Of 2 Cities

Kruck20

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on April 28th.

Best of times, or worst of times? U.S. equity markets extended their rebound this week as a strong slate of earnings reports clashed with renewed concerns over financial instability and economic data that provided fodder for both bulls and bears. Ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this coming week in which the central bank is expected to continue a historically aggressive rate hiking cycle, investors shrugged off renewed tremors of instability in the financial system as First Republic Bank (FRC) - one of the nation's fifteen largest banks - appeared likely to become the third major bank failure of the past two months.

Hoya Capital

Closing at its highest levels since early February, the S&P 500 gained 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.7%, but the Mid-Cap 400 slipped 0.3%, and the Small-Cap 600 declined by 1.0%. Real estate equities were among the leaders for a second-straight week, lifted by a strong slate of earnings results that have challenged the distinctly negative sentiment surrounding commercial and residential real estate. The Equity REIT Index advanced 1.2% on the week, with 17-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 1.1%. Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index were again a notable upside standout this week following strong earnings results from a half-dozen of the nation's largest homebuilders and data showing that New Home Sales rose for a fourth-straight month in March to the highest level in a year.

Hoya Capital

At the halfway point of earnings season, FactSet notes that S&P 500 companies are recording their best performance relative to analyst expectations since Q4 2021, with 79% of companies reporting a positive EPS surprise. Bonds rallied alongside equities this week as the combination of soft GDP data, a cooler-than-expected PCE inflation report, and the apparent failure of First Republic called into question the Fed's ability and willingness to maintain their hawkish position. The 2-Year Treasury Yield dipped 16 basis points to 4.01%, while the 10-Year Treasury Yield declined by 12 basis points to 3.45%. Notably, despite the 75% plunge in shares of First Republic this week, the Financials (XLF) sector benchmark was little changed on the week after earnings results from a handful of large and regional banks pushed back on concerns over further contagion. Meanwhile, strong earnings results from a handful of mega-cap technology firms lifted the Communications (XLC) and Technology (XLK) benchmarks to gains of over 2%.

Hoya Capital

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Hoya Capital

Continuing the stretch of "good news" on the inflation front seen over the past several weeks, the closely-watched PCE Index provided further evidence that price pressures have cooled rather significantly in recent months. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.1% in March - the smallest increase since last July - after rising 0.3% in February. In the 12 months through March, the PCE Index increased 4.2% - the smallest rise since May 2021 - and down from a peak of 7.0% last June. The closely watched Core Services ex-Housing component of the index increased 0.2%, which was the smallest increase since last July. As noted in the CPI report earlier this month, when the BLS Rent Index is replaced with the Zillow ZRI Rent Index, we observe an even sharper decline in the CPI Index since mid-2022, with this "real-time CPI" averaging only 1% over the past nine months.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Hoya Capital

Real Estate earnings season kicked into gear this week with reports from roughly 50 equity REITs, 13 mortgage REITs, and half-dozen homebuilders. On Friday, we published our Earnings Halftime Report on the Income Builder Marketplace. Results thus far have been far better than the prevailing narrative would suggest. Of the 40 REITs that provide guidance, 19 (48%) raised their full-year earnings outlook while 5 (13%) lowered guidance. Apartment and Industrial REITs have accounted for nearly half of the guidance boosts thus far. Residential rent growth appears to have firmed in recent months after a rather sharp cooldown in late 2022 amid a broader Spring revival across the housing sector. Office and commercial mortgage REITs have been in focus given the stiff work-from-home headwinds and shaky dividend outlook, which we discuss in more detail below. While still early in earnings season for other sectors, retail REITs have reported continued leasing momentum, while healthcare REIT operator issues have remained status-quo.

Hoya Capital

Mall: Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) rallied nearly 7% on the week after reporting very strong leasing momentum and raising its full-year outlook. SKT now sees full-year FFO growth of 1.6% - up 110 basis points from last quarter - which would bring its FFO level to within 20% of its pre-pandemic level from full-year 2019. Encouragingly, SKT reported that blended rent spreads rose 13.8% on a trailing-twelve-month basis in Q1, which was the eighth-straight quarter of positive spreads following a period of eight-straight negative quarters, consistent with the recent buoyance in rental rates observed across the retail real estate space. Occupancy rates ticked down to 96.5% sequentially - consistent with seasonal patterns - but this was 220 basis points above Q1 of 2022 and was the strongest Q1 occupancy rate for the company since 2016. SKT commented, "We are seeing robust leasing activity with accelerating double-digit rent spreads as our retailers demonstrate their commitment to the outlet channel and Tanger's open-air portfolio."

Hoya Capital

Strip Center: Reports from the four strip center REITs this week showed similarly positive leasing momentum. SITE Centers (SITC) gained 2% after it reported that it achieved impressive cash leasing spreads of 20.3% on new leases and 8.7% on renewals while noting that its occupancy rate increased to 95.9% - up 50 basis points from last quarter and 270 bps from last year. Lifted by this strong leasing momentum, SITC raised its full-year NOI growth outlook by 50 basis points to 2.25% at the midpoint and its full-year FFO growth outlook by 90 basis points to 2.6%. SITC noted that Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - which filed for Chapter 11 this week - comprises 1.8% of its base rent, but commented, "we are confident that there are single-user backfill options given the amount of inbound activity we’ve seen." Kimco (KIM) advanced 1% after raising its full-year FFO outlook and noting that it recorded cash rent spreads of 44% on new leases in Q1 - its strongest in five years - which drove its blended rent spread to 10.3%, which was its best since early 2020. KIM's occupancy rate rose 10 basis points sequentially and 110 basis points year over year to 95.8%.

Hoya Capital

Apartment: Results from nine apartment REITs this week were better than expected, indicating that residential rent growth appears to be firming in recent months after a rather sharp cooldown in late 2022. Essex (ESS) and Camden (CPT) each rallied over 3% on the week after raising their full-year FFO outlook, while Mid-America (MAA) and AvalonBay (AVB) advanced about 2% after also raising their outlook. The buoyant rent growth was visible across both Sunbelt and Coastal regions, with both regions seeing nearly identical 4% blended rent growth in Q1 with a slight acceleration in April. At the market-level, ESS and EQR reported better-than-anticipated rent collection rates in Southern California, while New York was also a surprisingly strong market in early 2023. NexPoint Residential (NXRT) was the lone major apartment REIT to lower its FFO outlook - a revision driven by higher interest expense - but the small-cap REIT also reported perhaps the strongest property-level metrics, reiterating its call for 11% NOI growth this year.

Hoya Capital

Healthcare: Embattled hospital owner Medical Properties (MPW) - which has been in the cross-hairs of short-sellers for the past year - rallied about 3% this week after reporting better-than-feared results and maintaining its dividend. Under pressure from tenant rent collection issues, MPW lowered the midpoint of its FFO guidance, citing recent asset sales and debt reduction costs, and now expects a 14.6% decline in FFO for full-year 2023. "No news" was seen as "good news" regarding tenant issues after the company reported earlier this year that Prospect Medical - its third-largest tenant at roughly 12% of revenues - had stopped paying rent. MPW also noted that it has sued a short-selling firm for "defamation and related wrongs arising from their campaign of malicious falsehoods calculated to reap profits for themselves at the expense of MPT and its shareholders. Healthpeak (PEAK) gained 3% after raising its same-store NOI outlook and reporting impressive 55% cash rent spreads on lab space renewals. Its senior housing portfolio delivered the strongest NOI growth at 9.5% - a positive read-through for Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR), which report results this coming week.

Hoya Capital

Office: We heard results from 6 office REITs this week - reports that provided both reasons for optimism and for pessimism. Vornado (VNO) gained 1% despite announcing that it will suspend its common stock dividends until the end of 2023. VNO noted that it would instead use the cash to reduce debt and/or fund its newly-launched $200M stock buyback program. NYC-focused Empire State Realty (ESRT) gained 5% despite lowering its FFO outlook by about 2% to -8.9% on impacts from its lease to Signature Bank, but maintained its property-level metrics. Boston Properties (BXP) gained 1% after raising its full-year FFO outlook by 40 basis points to -4.8%, but leasing volume was very light at 660k SF, which was down 59% from Q1 of last year. Sunbelt-focused Cousins (CUZ) and Highwoods (HIW) both raised their full-year FFO outlook while reporting leasing volumes that were only about 20% below pre-pandemic levels. Corporate Office (OFC) gained 3% after raising its same-store NOI guidance to 4% - up 100 basis points from last quarter.

Hoya Capital

Hotels: Summit Hotel (INN) rallied 4% after hiking its dividend by 50% to $0.06/share (3.9% dividend yield), becoming the 46th REIT to raise its dividend this year. Pebblebrook (PEB) advanced 2% after it kicked off hotel REIT earnings season with mixed results. PEB's urban-heavy portfolio was among the hardest-hit by the pandemic and has been among the slowest to fully recover to 2019 levels. PEB noted that its Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") was about 10% below 2019-levels as an 18 percentage point occupancy drag was partially offset by a 44% increase in Average Daily Rates ("ADR") compared to Q1 2019. STR reported last week that the national average RevPAR was 14.4% above the comparable 2019-level in March, fueled by a 19.1% increase in Average Daily Rates. Recent TSA Checkpoint data shows relatively strong demand trends in early 2023 with both January and February exceeding pre-pandemic throughput levels, but March saw a slight downshift in demand to about 2% below comparable 2019-levels, consistent with STR data showing a mid-single-digit comparable occupancy drag in March. We're hoping to see additional hotel REITs provide full-year guidance after several years of limited disclosures amid COVID-related uncertainty.

Hoya Capital

Data Center: Digital Realty (DLR) slipped 3% after reporting in-line results and maintaining its full-year FFO outlook calling for flat growth in 2023. Positively, DLR reported strong pricing trends with renewal rent spreads rising 4.5% on a cash basis - the strongest quarter since 2019 - to which DLR commented, "we feel confident that this positive pricing environment is sustainable and here to stay." New leasing volume was light, however, with DLR signing $83M of incremental annualized GAAP rental revenues - the lowest since Q1 of 2020 - to which DLR commented, "probably just a one-quarter timing issue." DLR reiterated its guidance calling for "same-capital" NOI growth of 3.4% for full-year 2023, which would be the first year of positive organic growth since 2017. Providing color on these supply/demand conditions, DLR commented, "as inventory in various markets becomes more and more precious, we’ve seen that pricing pendulum move in our favor."

Hoya Capital

In our REIT Earnings Preview, we discussed the major themes and metrics that we're watching this earnings season. We noted that many well-capitalized REITs are equipped to "play offense" and take advantage of acquisition opportunities from weaker private players - but whether or not these typically-defensive REITs are ready to take a more aggressive tact remains a key focus. Most equity REITs still have a healthy buffer to protect current payout levels if macroeconomic conditions take a turn for the worse, but we'll be closely-monitoring dividend commentary in the office, mortgage, and healthcare REIT sectors. We'll hear results from nearly 100 REITs in the week ahead.

Hoya Capital

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Mortgage REITs finished the week modestly higher as earnings season kicked off with over a dozen reports, which investors parsed for commentary on dividend sustainability and loan performance. NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) rallied 7% after reporting adjusted EPS of $0.55/share - covering its $0.50/share dividend - while also declaring a special dividend of $0.185/share. Annaly Capital (NLY) and PennyMac (PMT) were also among the leaders after reporting solid results with EPS that easily covered their dividends. Three REITs reported EPS that fell short of their dividend. Redwood Trust (RWT) dipped 8% after it reported adjusted EPS of $0.11/share - short of its $0.23/share dividend - and commented that it "expects to lower our quarterly dividends in the second quarter." Orchid Island (ORC) dipped 3% after reporting in-line results and commenting, "We’re going to keep the dividend where it is, and we’ll see." Dynex Capital (DX) finished flat after reporting negative EPS but reiterated that hedge gains "will be supportive of the dividends in 2023."

Hoya Capital

Results from a handful of office-focused lenders showed that the grave concern over a wave of office loan defaults might be premature. Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) gained nearly 7% after reporting adjusted EPS of $0.51 - easily covering its $0.35/share dividend - while noting that BVPS increased 5% in Q1 to $15.72. Ladder Capital (LADR) gained 2% after reporting adjusted EPS of $0.38/share - covering its $0.23/share dividend - despite increasing its loan loss reserves by 25% Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) advanced 1% after reporting adjusted EPS of $0.79/share - covering its $0.62/share dividend - and noting that it collected 100% of interest payments in Q1 with no defaults despite its office-heavy loan portfolio. KKR Real Estate (KREF) dipped about 5% after reporting adjusted EPS of $0.48/share - covering its $0.43/share dividend - but noted that its BVPS declined 4.7% to $17.16, resulting from a $0.88/share increase in its Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") allowance due to additional reserves for two office loans. Commercial MBS (CMBS) spreads were flat on the week - but remained elevated compared to the past three years - while Residential MBS (MBB) spreads widened slightly on the week, but remained near their three-year average.

Hoya Capital

2023 Performance Recap & 2022 Review

Through seventeen weeks of 2023, the Equity REIT Index is now higher by 1.0% on a price return basis for the year, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by 5.7%. This compares with the 8.8% gain on the S&P 500 and the 2.7% advance for the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Within the real estate sector, 10-of-18 property sectors are in positive territory on the year, led by Single-Family Rental, Industrial, and Billboard REITs, while Office REITs have lagged on the downside. At 3.45%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has declined by 43 basis points since the start of the year - well below its 2022 closing highs of 4.30%. The US bond market has stabilized following its worst year in history as the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index has gained 3.6% this year.

Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Employment data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision highlight a critical week of economic data in the week ahead. The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting begins on Tuesday and concludes with its interest rate decision on Wednesday afternoon. Swaps market implies an 85% probability that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points to a 5.25% upper bound, continuing the swiftest rate hike cycle since the early 1980s. The busy slate of employment data is headlined by JOLTS report on Tuesday, ADP Payrolls data on Wednesday, Jobless Claims data on Thursday, and the BLS Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for job growth of roughly 180k in April, which follows a solid month of March in which the economy added 236k jobs. The closely-watched Average Hourly Earnings series within the payrolls report - which is the first major inflation print for April - is expected to show a cooldown in wage growth in April to 4.2%. 'Good news is bad news' will likely be the theme of these reports as several Fed officials have pinned their decisions to pivot away from aggressive monetary tightening on a long-awaited cooldown in labor markets.

Hoya Capital

