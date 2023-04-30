Seiya Tabuchi

Investment thesis

Operations of Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) are beginning to feel the impact of headwinds stemming from the current complex macroeconomic landscape, which is marked by inflationary pressures, increased production costs, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the effects of coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia. These headwinds have caused a significant impact on the company's EBITDA margin, and the recent acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership in Zerust India, the purchase of a new facility to support demand growth, and increasing inventories have forced the company to temporarily make use of debt in order to keep going.

This has caused a ~46% drop in the share price from all-time highs as investors are also afraid of a potential recession due to recent interest rate hikes in order to stabilize high inflationary pressures worldwide. Still, I believe that this pessimism among investors represents a great opportunity for long-term investors interested in a company that has grown at a more than acceptable pace in recent years, especially outside the United States. After all, the company remains profitable despite current headwinds and its balance sheet is strong thanks to low debt and high cash and equivalents and inventories. Furthermore, gross profit margins are already starting to show signs of strength as the newly formed Oil & Gas business is growing at a very fast pace and reporting profit margins above the overall operations of the company.

A brief overview of the company

Northern Technologies is a global developer and marketer of corrosion prevention products and services for the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, and retail consumer industries, and sells bio-based and certified compostable (fully biodegradable) polymer resin compounds and finished products. More recently, the company has also expanded into the oil and gas industry and signed an initial contract to supply chemical corrosion protection services for 12 BP storage tanks through December 2025. The company sells its products to over 65 countries, which means it has strong geographical diversification. It was founded in 1970, and its market cap currently stands at ~$107 million, employing over 200 workers.

The company operates under two reportable business segments: ZERUST corrosion prevention solutions and Natur-Tec resin compounds and finished products. The ZERUST Corrosion Prevention Solutions segment provided 77.5% of the company's total net sales in fiscal 2022, whereas the Natur-TEC Resin Compounds and Finished Products provided the rest. In this regard, the company operates for key markets, which has made it possible to grow at a steady pace over the years. Still, recent headwinds have caused a steep decline in the share price, which suggests this could be a good time to start adding shares to a long-term growth portfolio.

In this regard, shares are currently trading at $11.62, which represents a 45.95% decline from all-time highs of $21.50 on July 13, 2021. This certainly represents a significant drop, and in this article, I am going to explain why I consider such headwinds to be temporary in nature and why I believe investors will likely reap high profits over the long term by holding Northern Technologies' shares.

Acquisitions are minimal as the company mostly invests in growth initiatives

The company has historically enjoyed a debt-free balance sheet thanks to the fact that it has mostly relied on growth initiatives to support growth by launching joint ventures abroad while expanding manufacturing capabilities in order to adapt to increasing demand for its products.

Nevertheless, the company acquired the remaining 50% ownership interest in its Indian joint venture, Zerust India, which was founded in 2000, for $6.25 million in September 2021. Zerust India produced $5.7 million in revenue and $1.15 million in earnings in fiscal 2020, which means it added a good boost to the company's overall operations.

Net sales are booming and expected to keep growing in fiscal 2023 and 2024

The company's net sales have grown at a fast pace over the past 10 years and has made strategic investments to increase its capabilities and operating efficiencies, but sales declined by 14.55% in fiscal 2020 as a consequence of worldwide disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, net sales recovered in fiscal 2021 as they increased by 18.59% compared to 2020, and increased by a further 31.27% in fiscal 2022 despite current headwinds.

NTIC net sales (10-K filings)

As for the current fiscal 2023, net sales increased by 9.67% year over year during the first quarter, and by 9.09% (also year over year) during the second quarter, boosted by a whopping 212.4% increase in the newly-formed Zerust Oil & Gas business to $1.8 million. Furthermore, net sales from China are expected to start increasing as soon as during the current quarter as its economy is opening again after long self-imposed restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the company's Natur-Tec sales are expected to benefit in the third quarter from new customer relationships and incremental orders. In this regard, net sales are expected to increase by 8.41% in fiscal 2023 to $80.40 million, and by a further 13.06% in fiscal 2024 to $90.90 million.

Using fiscal 2022 as a reference, 34% of the company's total net sales take place within the United States, whereas 66% take place internationally, which means the company's geographic diversification is very high. Still, the recent increase in net sales, along with declining share prices, has caused a steep decline in the P/S ratio to 1.446, which means the company currently generates net sales of $0.69 for each dollar held in shares by investors, annually.

This ratio is 40.69% lower than the average of the past decade and represents a 66.72% decline from decade-highs of 4.345, and the reason why investor's sentiment is so bearish is to be found in the recent weakening in profit margins as a result of the current macroeconomic headwinds. In this regard, the company's ability to convert its sales into actual cash has been severely affected, so investors are currently placing much less value on the company's sales.

Margins remain depressed as macroeconomic headwinds don't (still) disappear

The company has historically enjoyed very high gross profit margins of over 30% and EBITDA margins that danced around 20%, which are very profitable percentages. Nevertheless, trailing twelve months' EBITDA margins are currently depressed at 9.29% due to a series of macroeconomic headwinds, including inflationary pressures, increased raw material costs, the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Asia. Still, I consider these headwinds to be temporary as they are directly linked to the current macroeconomic landscape, and not to the company's nature.

Nevertheless, the gross profit margin improved to 35.05% during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 boosted by operating expense controls and profitable operations in the higher-margin Zerust Oil & Gas business, whereas the EBITDA margin remained weak at 9.11%. In this regard, profit margins are expected to remain below usual levels for as long as headwinds exist, but luckily the company enjoys a very robust balance sheet thanks to the management's conservative use of cash year after year.

It should be said that the resources available in the company's balance sheet will be essential in the short and medium term since a potential global recession is a risk that is increasingly becoming a possible reality as recent interest rate hikes aimed at cooling the high inflation rates could lead to a recession that could have a significant impact on the demand for the company's products at a time when it is in full expansion of its operations, and this could lead to a further deterioration in the company's margins due to unabsorbed labor.

A strong balance sheet will help the company navigate current headwinds and a potential recession

So far, we have already seen that the company's profit margins have been quite high in recent years and that it has a highly viable business model. Now, the next step will be to determine the company's ability to navigate current headwinds and a potential recession so that investors could finally reap the rewards of the investment either by selling high or by reaping the dividend.

Over the years, the company has used its cash very conservatively, so it has always enjoyed a debt-free balance sheet, which has been possible thanks to highly profitable operations. Nevertheless, the company recently made use of $7.10 million in long-term debt as margins are depressed while the company acquired the remaining 50% ownership of Zerust India, and purchased a 26,000 square-foot facility immediately adjacent to its headquarters in Circle Pines, Minnesota for $1.2 million in order to support continued growth. Plus, the company has been significantly raising inventories in recent quarters while maintaining its increased dividend intact (after reinstating it in 2021). Still, the management plans to reduce its debt exposure during the second half of fiscal 2023 as high cash and equivalents of $5.45 million and inventories of $15.18 million exponentially reduce the risk that this debt represents for the sustainability of the company.

In this regard, the company has raised inventories from $11.0 million at the end of fiscal 2020 to $15.18 million as of today, which could be used in the coming quarters to offset depressed margins and thus generate high cash from operations with which to reduce its debt exposure while paying its dividend and CAPEX.

In this sense, I do not consider that the recent surge in long-term debt is cause for concern for investors since the company has ample resources to face its payment and continue operating in an environment of contracted margins. What I do consider a risk in the short and medium term is the dividend, which, despite positive cash from operations and high resources, could be cut or even canceled in order to preserve cash amidst current headwinds and a potential recession.

The dividend is safe in the long term, but a short-term cut remains a possibility

The company initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share in November 2017 and has raised it since then. The dividend was suspended in April 2020 due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the management decided to reinstate it in January 2021 as the world's economies reopened. The latest raise took place in October 2021 when the company announced an increase of 7.69% to $0.07 per share, which represents a 40% increase since the dividend initiation (take into account that there was a two-for-one share split in June 2019).

The fact that the dividend payout has increased while the share price has fallen significantly has pushed the dividend yield to 2.45%, which represents a relatively high dividend yield on cost considering the company's cash generation capacity in normal years. In order to calculate its sustainability and potential, in the next table I calculated which percentage of cash from operations has been used to cover the dividend since its initiation. In this way, one can see the company's capacity to cover it through actual operations. I would typically add interest expenses into the equation, but due to the virtually non-existent long-term debt, I decided not to do so as interest expenses were only $0.09 million in fiscal 2022. Also, you can see the cash from operations generated prior to the dividend inception to get an idea of the gap between historical cash from operations and the dividend that the company currently pays.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Cash from operations (in millions) $7.42 -$0.76 $2.06 $5.74 $0.61 $5.48 $4.91 $2.89 $1.15 Dividends paid (in millions) - - - - $1.82 $2.18 $1.18 $1.78 $2.58 Cash payout ratio 0% 0% 0% 0% 298.27% 39.81% 24.07% 61.56% 225.22% Click to enlarge

As you can see, the company's cash from operations has been significantly higher than dividends paid in normal years, but the cash payout ratio has increased to a whopping 225.22% in fiscal 2022 as cash from operations was unusually low at $1.15 million. Nevertheless, inventories increased by $5.2 million during fiscal 2022 and accounts receivable by $3.3 million while accounts payable increased by $3.5 million, which means that operations have not been as disastrous as it seems at first sight as cash from operations is poised to rise in the coming quarters if the company eventually decides to partially empty inventories.

In conclusion, the company's average cash from operations has been $3.69 million since 2014 despite the coronavirus pandemic crisis, increasing inventories, and current headwinds, which means it can cover its $2.58 million annual dividend expense with relative ease. Still, temporarily depressed margins along with trailing twelve months' capital expenditures of $2.8 million represent tensions for which the management could decide to freeze, cut or, in the worst case, suspend the dividend in order to preserve cash amidst the current complex macroeconomic landscape, so dividend growth investors should not solely rely on the company's dividend to benefit from holding the company's shares in the short to medium term.

Risks worth mentioning

While it is true that the risks associated with Northern Technologies are, in my opinion, relatively low thanks to a robust balance sheet with significantly more inventories and cash and equivalents than debt and expectations of rising net sales for fiscal 2023 and 2024, there are certain risks for investors that I would like to highlight.

If inflationary pressures persist much longer, profit margins could continue to weaken, which could force the company to continue making use of debt and put the dividend at even more risk.

If inflationary pressures persist much longer, profit margins could continue to weaken, which could force the company to continue making use of debt and put the dividend at even more risk. Demand could be seriously impacted if a recession finally materializes, which would have a strong impact on the company's operations, especially profit margins due to unabsorbed labor as the company is currently expanding its manufacturing capacity.

Demand could be seriously impacted if a recession finally materializes, which would have a strong impact on the company's operations, especially profit margins due to unabsorbed labor as the company is currently expanding its manufacturing capacity. Another risk I consider investors should be aware of is share dilution. The company's number of outstanding shares has increased by 5.76% over the past 10 years, which means each share now represents a slightly smaller fraction of the company.

This happened despite the management's efforts to buy back its own shares as they announced a share repurchase program of up to $3 million in January 2015.

Conclusion

The situation for Northern Technologies is not easy given the current headwinds related to inflationary pressures, increased raw material costs, rising operating costs, the effects of coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Still, the company has managed to remain profitable despite the current margin contraction. In addition, the new oil and gas business appears to be reporting profit margins above the overall company's margins as well as showing huge growth rates, so profit margins could continue to recover in the coming quarters as current headwinds fade away.

In addition to all this, the company enjoys a robust balance sheet thanks to its marginal debt and cash and equivalents and inventories which are significantly higher than long-term debt. Also, net sales have boomed in the past 10 years and are expected to keep rising at very acceptable rates in fiscal 2023 and 2024. In this regard, I consider investors' pessimism to be a good opportunity to acquire shares at reasonable prices as the P/S ratio is significantly below the average of the past 10 years, and I believe that current headwinds are of a temporary nature due to their direct link with the macroeconomic landscape. Still, current headwinds along with a potential recession could lead the management to decide to reduce the dividend payout in order to preserve cash. In addition, the materialization of a recession could have a significant impact on the company's operations, so investors should, in my opinion, consider the option of averaging down from current share prices as the share price could fall further due to high market volatility.