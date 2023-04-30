Wall Street Podcast: The Week Ahead

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lots to look out for in the auto sector, with key earnings reports due and electric vehicle updates from Ford (F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF). The FOMC is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at this week’s meeting. And investors are zeroing in on Apple (AAPL) this week, as the company gets set to report earnings. With host Lauren Izso.

