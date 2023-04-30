Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ONEOK: Strong Cash Flow Outlook For 2023 Boosted By One-Time Insurance Payout

Apr. 30, 2023 4:42 AM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)
SM Investor
Summary

  • ONEOK could provide a high dividend yield of about 6% and long-term dividend stability of over 25 years.
  • The increase in OKE's adjusted EBITDA from the insurance payout would positively impact the improvement of operating cash flow, which would then be reflected in free cash flow in 2023.
  • In 2022, OKE achieved its highest percentage of ROA ratio compared to previous years, landing at 7.06%. Also, its ROE ratio was considerably high at over 26.5% last year.
  • The net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow both decreased to 4.05x and 4.65x, respectively at the end of 2022, from 4.27x and 5.4x, respectively in 2021.
Introduction

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is a top-tier midstream service provider that boasts ownership of one of the most exceptional natural gas liquids systems in the United States. With approximately 10% of U.S. natural gas production relying on ONEOK's infrastructure, the company offers midstream services

SM Investor
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

