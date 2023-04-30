Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

OXLC: Q1 Preview And Outlook

Apr. 30, 2023 5:06 AM ETOxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • Oxford Lane is a closed-end fund focused on investing in CLO equity tranches.
  • Based on its $0.075 monthly distribution, it is currently yielding 17.3%.
  • I estimate OXLC's NAV dipped in March, due to the regional banking crisis impacting CLO valuations.
  • Looking forward, I see more signs of economic deterioration. Given the leveraged nature of CLO equity returns to leveraged loans performance, I recommend investors avoid OXLC.

Recession Road Sign

ZargonDesign

Regular readers will recall that I have been warning about worsening economic conditions since late 2022, and as such, recommended investors avoid leveraged credit investments like Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC).

OXLC has underperformed S&P 500 since my initiation

Figure 1 - OXLC has underperformed S&P 500 since my initiation (Seeking Alpha)

Real GDP growth slowed to 1.1% in Q/2023

Figure 2 - Real GDP growth slowed to 1.1% rate in Q1/23 (Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Core PCE persistently high

Figure 3 - Core PCE persistently high (Bureau of Economic Analysis)

U.S. corporate bankrupcies at the fastest pace since 2011

Figure 4 - U.S. corporate bankruptcies at the fastest pace since 2011 (S&P Global)

Leveraged loan defaults trending higher

Figure 5 - Leveraged loan defaults trending higher (pitchbook.com)

Default rate still below average

Figure 6 - Default rate still below average (pitchbook.com)

Leveraged loan default fate expected to double in coming months

Figure 7 - Leveraged loan default rates expected to double in coming months (pitchbook.com)

CLO capital structure

Figure 8 - CLO capital structure (guggenheiminvestments.com)

CLO equities make up over 96% of OXLC's portfolio

Figure 9 - CLO equities make up over 96% of OXLC's portfolio (OXLC investor presentation)

OXLC NAV vs. LSTA Inde

Figure 10 - OXLC NAV vs. LSTA Index (Author created with data from company reports and S&P Global)

OXLC has used ROC in prior years

Figure 11 - OXLC has used ROC in prior years (OXLC 2022 annual report)

OXLC pays 12.57% expenses

Figure 12 - OXLC pays 12.57% expenses (OXLC 2023 semi-annual report)

Including indirect CLO expenses, OXLC's expenses would be 41%

Figure 13 - Including indirect CLO expenses, total annual expenses would be 41% (OXLC 2023 semi-annual report)

Regression model on OXLC NAV vs. LSTA Index

Figure 14 - Regression model on OXLC NAV vs. LSTA Index (Author created with data from company reports and S&P Global)

LSTA Index

Figure 15 - LSTA Index (S&P Global)

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

