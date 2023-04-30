Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Apr. 30, 2023
Bill James
Summary

  • Sept 28, 2022, the Dallas Fed surveyed 153 oil companies.
  • 85% expect a significant tightening of oil supplies in 2024.
  • "Shale will likely tip over in five years, and U.S. production will be down 20 to 30 percent quickly"
  • Supply issues will drive oil and gas prices much higher in 2024.
  • Oil is at $77 a barrel now, $95 is likely by year end, and higher in 2024.

Gasoline and the World Economy getting squeezed

skodonnell

In May 2008, the Dallas Fed issued a warning - Crude Awakening: Behind the Surge in Oil Prices. Doing nothing on this warning, policy makers and businesses stumbled into the Great Recession in September 2008.

The 2008 pattern could

Rig Count and oil supply

JPods

Rig Count and oil price

JPods

DUC providing oil

JPods

Net Energy

JPods

Comparison of EIA forecast of oil prices

EIA Forecast (JPods)

Oil price versus domestic production

JPods

Gas prices and unemployment

JPods

Senate McCain and Obama presentation

JPods

Disposable Energy

JPods

Peak Oil and the 5 Stages of Decline

JPods

Per capital oil consumption

JPods

Morgantown PRT

JPods

Morgantown Letter

JPods

Oil price history in 2021 dollars

NASDAQ

This article was written by

Bill James
Bill James
201 Followers
Bill received a BS in 1972 from West Point with concentrations in math, physics, chemistry, and engineering. He was an NCAA All American Wrestler and captain of the wrestling team. He is an eight-year infantry veteran, Airborne, Ranger, Arctic Light and Mechanized Infantry in the United States Army. His industrial experience started in 1980 with working for Honeywell for six years setting up manufacturing capabilities around the US and Europe. In 1986 he founded Applied Statistics to develop and sell the software, electronics, and tools to implement Statistical Process Controls for manufacturing processes. In 1989, he founded JITCorp to create the software to clarify and proactively manage the selling process. JITCorp’s principal products are WebClerk and CommerceExpert. In 1998 he began working on the patent for applying distributed collaborative computer networks to improving the mobility process (6,810,817). JPods LLC was founded to implement the re-tooling of transportation in the niche of highly repetitive, commuter range transport of people and cargo with payloads less than 1200 pounds. Bill is the author of Desktop Hosting, A Developer’s Guide to Unattended Communications (http://search.barnesandnoble.com/Desktop-Hosting/Bill-James/e/9780471207672&prid=9780471207672&lkid=J15005220&pubid=K17117) (Wiley), which outlines technology and concepts for networking the supply matrix. He holds Patent 6,810,817, Intelligent Transport, which applies distributed collaborative computer networks to moving physical packets, a Physical-Internet™. Bill is married with grown children and is a runner.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPODS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am the founder of JPods, a modern version of PRT. My US patent is for the invention of solar-powered transportation networks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

