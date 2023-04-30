Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Beazer Homes USA: Revenue Increases Due To Higher Prices In Q2 2023

Apr. 30, 2023 5:11 AM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
469 Followers

Summary

  • Beazer Homes USA delivered EPS and revenue surprises in its recent Q2 2023 Earnings report.
  • Beazer Homes is trading much cheaper than its peers and have a positive growth outlook for FY2023, expecting an EPS of $4 for the full fiscal year.
  • Although debt is slowly reducing, it remains very high in a difficult and unpredictable market.

Western Colorado Residential Housing in the US both Single and Multiple Dwellings in Springtime Photo Series

eyecrave productions

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) released a robust Q2 2023 Earnings report, surpassing both EPS and revenue projections. However, there was a decrease in the number of home closings, an increase in cancellations, and fewer new home orders. Although the

graph

Historic stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Company segments Q2 2023 versus Q2 2022 (sec.gov)

slide

Revenue and gross margin by location (Investor presentation 2023)

slide

FY2023 Expectations (Investor Presentation 2023)

slide

Q2 2023 results (Investor presentation 2023)

graph

Quarterly levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Total quarterly debt (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Net debt to net capitalisation (Investor Presentation 2023)

graph

Stock trend YTD (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

High interest rates (Investor presentation 2023)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
469 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.