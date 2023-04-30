Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Kimberly-Clark: Expectations As Well As The Valuation Are High

Apr. 30, 2023 5:15 AM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
428 Followers

Summary

  • Kimberly-Clark's 1Q23 earnings were strong, with a 5% increase in organic sales due to higher net price realization.
  • Inflation may also strain consumers' ability to spend, prompting a shift toward cheaper private label alternatives.
  • KMB stock is currently trading at an all-time high of 22x forward earnings, which is above its average of 18x and a reversion to the mean could result in 20% downside.

Tissue Box

magnetcreative

Overview

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) produces and distributes a wide variety of household goods. Diapers, tissues, paper towels, etc., are just a few examples. Recently, KMB announced its results for the 1Q23, and they were surprisingly strong, leading to

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
428 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.