FrankRamspott

In this week’s edition of The Lead-Lag Report, I’ve highlighted how well-developed markets have been faring relative to the US markets, since the last quarter of 2022, where the performance differential has been over 2x.

I’ve also noted how value-based themes are likely to flourish once we get through this phase of economic challenges. In keeping with the value theme, developed markets are likely to receive plenty of attention, and one region in particular, Europe seems to have the wind in its sails.

The product I'll be focusing on today belongs to this terrain. I'm referring to the Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE), one of the most stable products around (a lowly annual turnover ratio of just ~5%, 6x lower than the ETF median ratio) covering around 550 odd large-and-mid-sized stocks from 16 developed nations across Europe

FLEE has gotten off to a solid start this year, delivering positive returns within the mid-teens region, even as global markets, and the US markets have only provided single-digit returns during said period.

YCharts

In fairness, it isn't just FLEE, despite difficult monetary conditions, European equities, in general, have enjoyed their time in the sun.

Interestingly enough, despite the recent outperformance, FLEE still offers tremendous value, trading at a forward P/E of just 12.7x; this represents a substantial discount of 17% to the global markets (as represented by the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)), and an even greater discount of ~32% to the US markets. Besides, it’s difficult to get too enthusiastic about domestic stocks, when the valuations of the S&P’s dominant sector-tech, look quite bloated.

Twitter

FLEE also offers the benefit of a much superior dividend yield, which is almost twice as much as the SPY’s corresponding figure, and almost a percentage greater than VT’s number.

YCharts

Nonetheless, if you’re interested in this product here are certain macro considerations for your perusal

European macros

Despite the favorable valuation differential with other regions, and the solid yield on offer, there’s no denying that Europe this year will likely end up as one of the most underwhelming terrains from a growth perspective. For context, note that global GDP and the Euro area GDP grew at a similar pace last year, but in 2023, while the former would only witness a contraction to the 2.8% levels, the latter will see a more drastic contraction to levels of less than 1%.

IMF Economic Outlook - 2023

Weak growth dynamics could cause demand-side challenges for European corporates, but on the plus side it helps that some of the pernicious cost pressures could be fading, enabling these firms to better protect their margins in the face of weak operating leverage. As previously noted, various regions across Europe, particularly the likes of Spain have witnessed dramatic slowdowns in the trajectory of producer prices.

Twitter

Currently, the most pressing issue around Europe is the trajectory of core inflation which is at record highs. Even though consumer inflation may have eased, I don’t believe investors should get overly complacent about expecting core inflation to follow the same path. I say this because wage price growth is likely to stay elevated for the foreseeable future.

Reuters

Important economies across Europe continue to grapple with massive labor shortages, and on account of weak “real” wages (real compensation per hour in Europe is still down by 7% since the start of 2021), trade unions continue to demand steep hikes. Given the likely pressure from wages, I don’t believe inflation will drop to the ECB’s target of 2% any time soon.

Thus, despite record hikes of 350bps since July last year, the "higher for longer" narrative continues to chug along nicely in Europe. Next month, it is believed the ECB could hike rates by 25-50 bps, and that certainly won't be the peak.

The aggressive monetary policy actions across Europe have done a world of good for the Euro. I recently noted in a video tweet, how important FX dynamics have been towards supporting developed market outperformance, particularly in Europe.

Twitter

Having said that, investors ought to be a little cautious now as I feel the move may be overdone. Based on the long-term price action of the EUR/USD pair, it looks as though it could soon be hitting a ceiling, the upper boundary of the descending channel.

Stockcharts.com

Meanwhile, subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report would tell you of my recent commentary where I’ve flagged the potential of a big short squeeze in US treasuries which may galvanize the US dollar after a long bout of weakness.

In fact, Michael Kramer, who was a recent guest on The Lead-Lag Report Twitter Spaces, also suggested that the liquidity drain in the markets will likely drive attention towards safe havens such as the US dollar. Needless to say, a reversal of the dollar's prospects won't reflect well on FLEE.