Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amazon Q1 Earnings: A Conundrum, Despite EPS And Revenue Beat

Apr. 30, 2023 5:42 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)2 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.01K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc. remains a valuation conundrum, even for themselves.
  • 2023 Q1 earnings was the first time in a year that the company beat on both EPS and revenue.
  • While cost-cutting moves are welcome, I suspect there is still more room.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported its much-awaited Q1 earnings report after-hours on Thursday, April 27th as Seeking Alpha covered here. The stock soared after-hours initially to $122 before crashing back to close the week at $105. That makes me

AMZN Earnings History

AMZN Earnings History (Google Finance)

CapEx

CapEx (arnnet.com.au)

AWS Growth

AWS Growth (nextplatform.com)

AMZN Moving Avgs

AMZN Moving Avgs (Barchart.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.01K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.