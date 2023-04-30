Teladoc Health: Disappointing, But Cheap
Summary
- Teladoc Health reported solid Q1'23 earnings, easily beating analyst estimates.
- The telehealth provider continues to generate too much revenue growth from deploying digital advertising to acquire customers.
- The stock is cheap at 15x adjusted EBITDA targets for '23.
While Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is starting to see the reduction in competitive pressures predicted in prior research, the company is growing too much in a sector tied mostly to digital advertising effectiveness. The telehealth company continues struggling to grow in the integrated care business where the business focus exists. My investment thesis is Bullish on the stock, but Teladoc Health needs to accelerate crucial growth in their technology platform where the business isn't reliant on high acquisition costs via digital advertising.
Low Quality Growth
Teladoc Health reported a solid Q1'23 quarter with revenues growing 11% and beating analyst estimates by $11 million. The company still reported a large GAAP loss, but the telehealth business produced an adjusted EBITDA profit of $53 million for a solid 8.4% margin.
The problem here is that the revenue outperformance was generally driven by the growth in BetterHelp. The mental health business grew by 21% to reach $279 million while the key Integrated Care business only grew a meager 5% to hit $350 million.
The BetterHelp business depends heavily on digital advertising to acquire patients. Technically, the mental health service is operated online, making BetterHelp a telehealth service, but the prime reason to invest in Teladoc Health is their virtual care system to connect doctors with patients to manage the full healthcare process, including chronic conditions.
Unfortunately, this business just isn't growing very fast anymore due in a large part to the Covid pull forward of demand. The BetterHelp paying users are up 85K over the last year while U.S. Integrated Members growth was only 5.7 million, up just 7% YoY.
Teladoc Health is only guiding to full year Integrated Care members of 84 to 86 million for a business that started the year just above 83 million members. The telehealth platform has struggled to grow members following the big Covid boost in 2020 and 2021.
The company now spends aggressively on advertising to primarily acquire mental health patients for the BetterHelp service. Teladoc Health spent an incredible $177 million on advertising in Q1'23, up from $134 million last Q1.
The above amount even excludes nearly $55 million in sales expenses to sign up hospitals and healthcare systems for their technology solution. Unfortunately, Teladoc Health only spends $87 million per quarter on technology and development with the amount not growing in the last year due to a plan to step down spending in 2023.
Cheaper Than You Think
The market doesn't like companies reporting large GAAP losses, but an investor negative on Teladoc Health will have to reconcile the forecast for $100 million in positive free cash flow this year. The company guided to adjusted EBITDA of $285 to $325 million for 2023 in a sign of the financial health of the business.
In general, Teladoc eliminates amortization costs and stock-based compensation from the GAAP loss to produce an EBITDA profit. The company does have some depreciation costs and interest expenses that would be included in an adjusted profit.
With the stock back down to $26.50, the market cap has dipped to only $4.5 billion. The company guided to an adjusted EBITDA target of $305 million for the year leaving Teladoc Health trading at only 15x EBITDA targets.
The company isn't as focused on an integrated telehealth platform as desired, but the stock is undervalued for the general growth opportunity in the space. The guidance has adjusted EBITDA growing at a 20%+ clip and a normal valuation would be trade at a multiple in excess of the adjusted EBITDA growth rate.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Teladoc Health is attractively priced trading below $30. The company is growing too much into a digital adverting enterprise for our preference. Regardless, investors can use the recent weakness to load up on Teladoc Health.
