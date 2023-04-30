Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (SLGWF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2023 4:53 AM ETSLANG Worldwide Inc. (SLGWF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.45K Followers

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCQB:SLGWF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Carlson - Investor Relations, KCSA Strategic Communications

John Moynan - Chief Executive Officer

Mikel Rutherford - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome you to the SLANG Worldwide Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I'll hand over to Philip Carlson, KCSA to begin the presentation.

Phil Carlson

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Our speakers on today's call will be Mr. John Moynan, CEO of SLANG; and Mr. Mikel Rutherford, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, please let me remind you that during this conference call, SLANG's management may make forward-looking statements made within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors contained in the company's filings with SEDAR. Please also note any forward-looking statements made here are as of today and to the extent required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update statements as circumstances change.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. John Moynan, CEO of SLANG. John, please go ahead.

John Moynan

Thank you, Phil. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and year end 2022 conference call to discuss

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.