Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 30

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 5/8 5/24 0.14 0.15 7.14% 3.78% 13 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 6/14 7/3 0.17 0.18 5.88% 2.46% 13 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 5/17 5/29 0.175 0.2 14.29% 0.54% 11 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 5/8 6/14 0.5 0.52 4.00% 3.39% 11 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 6/14 7/3 2.1 2.25 7.14% 2.25% 18 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 5/10 5/25 0.79 0.89 12.66% 3.24% 13 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 7/6 7/28 0.49 0.5 2.04% 2.61% 53 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance To Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 1 (Ex-Div 5/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 5/10 0.25 109.82 0.91% 9 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 5/31 0.79 111.12 2.84% 11 Click to enlarge

Tuesday May 2 (Ex-Div 5/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 5/25 0.38 118.51 1.28% 29 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 5/18 0.254 68.66 1.48% 5 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6/1 1.07 107.58 3.98% 8 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 5/18 0.225 89.47 1.01% 31 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 5/12 0.59 29.34 8.04% 7 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 5/18 0.22 17.61 5.00% 13 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 5/18 0.38 36.38 4.18% 9 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 5/26 0.3 176.03 0.68% 18 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 5/15 0.2 11.69 6.84% 13 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 5/18 0.89 229.47 1.55% 9 Click to enlarge

Wednesday May 3 (Ex-Div 5/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 5/12 0.25 17.63 5.67% 18 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 5/31 0.4875 62.26 3.13% 17 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 5/19 1.02 503.22 0.81% 20 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 5/19 0.125 12.48 4.01% 7 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 5/24 0.32 29.02 4.41% 8 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 5/15 0.23 17.82 5.16% 10 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 6/2 0.28 111.81 1.00% 7 MPLX LP (MPLX) 5/15 0.775 34.99 8.86% 10 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 5/15 0.8425 57.51 5.86% 10 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 5/20 1.35 203.03 2.66% 7 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 5/12 0.31 16.61 7.47% 13 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 5/31 0.24 15.37 6.25% 5 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 5/24 0.0242 3.8 2.55% 7 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 5/30 0.57 150.97 1.51% 50 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 5/19 0.15 35.17 1.71% 9 Click to enlarge

Thursday May 4 (Ex-Div 5/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 5/19 1.35 305.12 1.77% 19 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 5/17 0.12 64.39 0.75% 30 California Water Service Group (CWT) 5/19 0.26 56.08 1.85% 56 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 5/15 1.02 47.03 8.68% 11 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 5/26 0.86 167.12 2.06% 14 First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 5/18 0.23 28.69 3.21% 11 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 5/24 0.22 25.1 3.51% 6 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 5/18 0.47 25.59 7.35% 13 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 6/1 1.86 695.57 1.07% 52 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 5/17 0.14 14.34 3.91% 12 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 5/15 0.23 40.52 6.81% 13 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 5/22 0.23 37.87 2.43% 28 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 5/15 1.0475 55.8 7.51% 22 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 5/22 0.39 26.06 5.99% 8 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 6/1 0.41 74.46 2.20% 17 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 5/16 1.24 167.2 2.97% 19 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 5/19 0.42 40.51 4.15% 31 Click to enlarge

Friday May 5 (Ex-Div 5/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 5/24 0.24 42.56 2.26% 12 American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 6/1 0.7075 148.25 1.91% 16 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 6/14 0.52 61.33 3.39% 11 National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 5/31 0.28 58.23 1.92% 9 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 5/16 0.2 19.17 4.17% 9 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 5/16 0.6 58.62 4.09% 36 Click to enlarge

Money On The Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 5/8 1.75 2.4% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 5/4 0.205 1.2% Graco Inc. (GGG) 5/3 0.235 1.2% Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 5/5 0.46 3.6% The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 5/5 1.5 4.6% Pentair plc (PNR) 5/5 0.22 1.5% Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 5/2 0.1625 4.8% Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 5/4 0.36 6.5% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 5/3 0.19 0.2% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

