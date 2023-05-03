Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AVUV Vs. XSVM: Active Small-Cap Value ETFs Use Different Strategies

Summary

  • The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF is an actively managed ETF focused on Value stocks in the Small-Cap part of the US stock market.
  • The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF invests in the same part of the US stock market but adds a momentum factor into their process.
  • This article review both ETFs and the index used by XSVM. A partial list of other SCV ETFs is provided too.
  • Since AVUV started in late 2019, both ETFs show similar results and more importantly, have beaten the Large-Cap stocks of the S&P 500 Index.
  • I think both ETFs are better than VBR but I only give XSVM a Buy rating currently. Its momentum strategy should move it into better sectors as the economy shifts.
(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

For the past fifty years, Small and Mid-Cap stocks have outperformed Large-Cap stocks, though the Sharpe ratio has Large-Cap slightly better than Small-Cap; Mid-Cap wins on both CAGR and Sharpe measurements. That

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

This article was written by

Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Comments

