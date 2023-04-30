Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2023 5:24 AM ETH&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.45K Followers

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Chastain - Vice President of Investor Relations

Brad Barber - Chief Executive Officer

Leslie Magee - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

John Engquist - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Seth Weber - Wells Fargo Securities

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley

Brian Brophy - Stifel

Steve Fisher - UBS

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to H&E Equipment Services First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Jeff Chastain, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeff Chastain

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our review of H&E Equipment Services first quarter 2023 results. Your participation this morning and continued interest in H&E is appreciated.

A press release reporting our results was issued earlier today and can be found, along with all supporting statement schedules at the HME website, www.he-equipment.com. Our discussion this morning is accompanied by a slide presentation, which can also be found at the HME website under the Investor Relations tab in Events and Presentations.

Slide 2, please. I'm joined this morning by members of our senior management team, including Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer; John Engquist, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Leslie Magee, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Brad will begin today's call, and I will be turning the call over to him after I call your attention to Slide 3 and remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements about our beliefs and expectations and statements containing words such

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.