Century Aluminum Is Not A Growth Stock

Apr. 30, 2023 6:44 AM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • CENX revenue grew faster than the demand for aluminum. Together with a 2 PBV multiple, you could think that this is a growth stock. But it is not.
  • Revenue growth was partly due to the 2021/22 spike in commodity prices. But this is a sector with cyclical prices. The long-term aluminum price growth is only 1 % CAGR.
  • PAT had not grown over the past 12 years. Gross profit margins were volatile without discernible growth trends. Production had to be curtailed.
  • There are no fundamental reasons to support a growth picture. Also, a Greenwald Asset Value vs EPV analysis show that this is not a growth stock.

Man standing by large roll of aluminium in factory

JohnnyGreig

Investment Thesis

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is currently trading at double its Book Value. Its LTM PE is negative. The PBV multiple is not justified as CENX is not a growth stock. While there are revenue growth, this did not translate

Revenue, PAT and Gross Profitability trends

Chart 1: Performance Index (Author)

Peer Gross Profit Margins

Chart 2: Peer Gross Profit Margins (Author)

Peer Coefficient of Variation - Gross Profit Margins

Table 1: Peer Coefficient of Variation - Gross Profit Margins (Author)

Shipment trends

Chart 3: Shipment trends (Author)

Aluminum price trends

Chart 4: Aluminum price trends (FRED)

Summary of Greenwald Analysis

Table 2: Summary of Greenwald Analysis (Author)

EPV under various Scenarios

Table 3: EPV under various Scenarios (Author)

WACC

Table 4: WACC (Various sources)

Sample calculation of EPV

Table 5: Sample calculation of EPV (Author)

Peer Gross Profitability

Chart 5: Peer Gross Profitability (Author)

Peer Operating Returns

Chart 6: Peer Operating Returns (Author)

Peer Asset Turnover

Chart 7: Peer Asset Turnover (Author)

Hong Chew Eu
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

