Veeva Systems: Soft Near Term But Optimistic Prospects Long Term

Apr. 30, 2023 7:11 AM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)
Summary

  • Revenues have been decelerating though still higher or comparable to competitors. Revenue slowdown is expected to continue in the coming year and projected to pick up in FY 2025.
  • Medium-term, cross-selling opportunities, particularly in clinical data and operations could support top line, while shift away from Salesforce could help bottom line.
  • Positive long-term prospects as an aging population, growing disease burden, low R&D productivity, and looming patent cliff are growth drivers for life science-focused software solutions.

Veeva Systems sign near cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications

Life sciences software company Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) has good long-term growth prospects, but near-term deceleration and a pricey valuation make the stock a hold.

Slowing growth

Cloud-based life sciences software company Veeva Systems reported strong but slowing performance

Veeva Systems revenue and net income growth YoY (%)

Veeva Systems revenue by product

Veeva Systems results of operations FY 2023, FY 2022

Veeva TAM - growth potential

Pharmaceutical companies patent cliff - Humira, Eliquis, Opdivo, Keytruda

Veeva Systems revenue by geography FY 2023, FY 2022, FY 2021

Veeva Systems operating cash flows, investing cash flows

Venture capital funding to U.S. life sciences sector 2013-2022 (USD billions)

Veeva Systems revenue by product FY 2023, FY 2022, FY 2021

Analyst rating - Veeva Systems

Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

