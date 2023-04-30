Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

US IPO Weekly Recap: J&J Spin-Off Kenvue Launches Billion-Dollar Deal In A 1 IPO Week

Apr. 30, 2023 7:28 AM ETJNJ, KVUE, TRNR, NWGL, BOF
Summary

  • The week’s news was led by J&J’s consumer health unit Kenvue, which set terms for its $3.3 billion listing on Monday.
  • Six IPOs submitted initial filings this past week.
  • Kenvue's IPO proceeds, as well as $9 billion of new debt issuance, will be paid to J&J as part of the separation.

Skyscrapers Cityscape Downtown View, Boston Skyline Buildings. Beautiful Real Estate. Day time. IPO hologram. Business education initial primary offering concept.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

One small issuer began trading this past week. Six small IPOs submitted initial filings.

The week’s news was led by J&J’s (JNJ) consumer health unit Kenvue (KVUE), which set

