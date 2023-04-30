tonefotografia

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, updated reviews are posted when necessary.

EFV strategy and portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) has been tracking the MSCI EAFE Value Index since 8/1/2005. It has 483 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 3.94% and an expense ratio of 0.34%. Distributions are paid semi-annually.

As described in the prospectus by iShares,

"The Underlying Index targets approximately 50% coverage of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of the MSCI EAFE Index and consists of those securities classified by MSCI as most representing the value style of investing. Securities classified in this style generally tend to have higher value characteristics (i.e., higher book value to price, 12-month forward earnings to price and dividend yield).(…) Each security (in the MSCI EAFE Index) is evaluated based on certain value factors and growth factors, which are then used to calculate a value score and growth score. Based upon these two scores, MSCI determines the extent to which each security is assigned to the value or growth style."

The portfolio had a turnover of 26% of its average value in the last fiscal year. The process of creating overlapping value and growth sets in a parent index is similar to the definition of value indexes by S&P Dow Jones Indices. However, some ratios used in the calculation differ.

In this article, I will compare EFV to the parent index (benchmark), represented by iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), and to a competitor, Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV), reviewed here. They are all ex-U.S. global funds, and mostly invested in large and mega-cap companies: about 85% of asset value for EFV, 86% for EFA, 79% for DFIV.

Regarding the usual valuation ratios reported in the next table, EFV is materially cheaper than its parent index, and a bit more expensive than its competitor.

EFV EFA DFIV Price/Earnings TTM 9.68 13.68 8.28 Price/Book 1.09 1.68 0.95 Price/Sales 0.86 1.28 0.69 Price/Cash Flow 6.06 9.44 4.98 Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity

It is also better than EFA at finding stocks combining value and growth, especially “good” growth: in earnings and cash flow rather than sales. However, DFIV looks better once again.

EFV EFA DFIV Earnings growth % 14.13% 12.57% 16.28% Sales growth % 10.45% 9.85% 9.71% Cash flow growth % 11.16% 8.04% 14.20% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity

The 3 funds have common points in their geographical allocation: Europe is the heaviest region, and Japan and the U.K. are the heaviest countries. A noteworthy difference is the presence of Canada in DFIV, whereas MSCI EAFE indexes exclude it with the U.S.

Hong Kong weighs 2.4% of assets, so direct exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China is low.

Country allocation (chart: author: data: Dimensional, iShares)

Financials are the heaviest sector in the 3 funds, and the two value funds greatly overweight this sector relative to the benchmark EFA. The top industry in EFV portfolio is banks, with about 15% of asset value.

Sector breakdown (chart: author: data: Dimensional, iShares)

The next table lists the top 10 holdings, representing 19% of assets. The heaviest one weighs 2.8%, so risks related to individual companies are moderate.

Ticker Name Weight % Exchange NOVN NOVARTIS AG 2.8 SIX Swiss Exchange SHEL SHELL PLC 2.67 London Stock Exchange TTE TOTALENERGIES 1.98 NYSE Euronext - Euronext Paris BHP BHP GROUP LTD 1.88 ASX - All Markets 7203 TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 1.83 Tokyo Stock Exchange HSBA HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.82 London Stock Exchange SAN SANOFI SA 1.62 NYSE Euronext - Euronext Paris SIE SIEMENS N AG 1.57 Xetra BP. BP PLC 1.52 London Stock Exchange ALV ALLIANZ 1.27 Xetra Click to enlarge

Performance

Since inception, the fund has lagged the benchmark by about 40% in total return (see next chart). However, the difference in annualized return is much less impressive: 3.4% for EFV vs. 4.7% for EFA.

EFV vs EFA since inception (Seeking Alpha)

DFIV was listed on 09/13/2021. Since this date, both value funds have outperformed the benchmark, and DFIV has been the best performer.

EFV vs EFA, DFIV since 9/13/2021 (Seeking Alpha)

Neither EFV nor EFA are attractive regarding dividend growth. In the last 10 years, EFV shows a 4.37% increase in distributions, whereas the cumulative inflation has been about 29% in the same period (based on CPI).

Dist. Per share 2012 2022 Increase EFV $1.83 $1.91 4.37% EFA $1.76 $1.77 0.57% Click to enlarge

Moreover, distributions have followed a bumpy road:

EFV distributions since 2012 (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF is a global value fund invested in developed markets except North America. It is overweight in financials (27% of assets) and heavy in banks (15%), which is a factor of risk. Otherwise, it is well diversified across countries and holdings. Europe represents over 60% of asset value, and the top countries are Japan and the U.K. EFV is superior to the MSCI EAFE Index regarding valuation and growth metrics. Total return since inception is underwhelming, but it has beaten the benchmark since September 2021.