Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The U.S. economy will be in the spotlight next week with the Federal Reserve's policy-making committee meeting on May 2-3 and updates due out on construction spending, factory orders, jobless claims and the headliner at the end of the week with the April jobs report. All the economic data is expected to lead to another volatile week for the Treasury yields



While some traders have been betting the rate hikes could end in June, Seeking Alpha analyst Damir Tokic presented the case that increases will be needed at both the June and July meetings due to sticky inflation.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, May 1 - Arista Networks (ANET), ON Semiconductor (ON), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), MGM Resorts (MGM), Check Point Software (CHKP), and Global Payments (GPN).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 2 - Pfizer (PFE), Starbucks (SBUX), Ford Motor (F), Marriott International (MAR), Uber Technologies (UBER), LendingTree (TREE), AMD (AMD), and Sprout Social (SPT).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 3 - Qualcomm (QCOM), CVS Health (CVS), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and MetLife (MET).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, May 4 - Apple (AAPL), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Shopify (SHOP), DraftKings (DKNG), and Fortinet (FTNT).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, May 5 - Enbridge (ENB), Cigna Group (CI), and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE), fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), and AMC Entertainment (AMC).

Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) to Strong Buy from Hold, Freshpet (FRPT) to Buy from Hold and Novavax (NVAX) to Strong Sell from Hold. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.

FOMC preview: The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at the May 2-3 meeting next week. The biggest focus from economists may be on the statement and if the language referring to "some additional policy firming" and the "extent of future increases in the target range" is changed. In his FOMC preview, Seeking Alpha analyst David Kotek said the overall view the central bankers may take is that the economy is slowing and prices continue to moderate.

Dividend watch: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly payouts include Marriott International (MAR) to $0.45 from $0.40, Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to $0.59 from $0.535, Watts Water (WTS) to $0.33 from $0.30, and PepsiCo (PEP) to $1.24 from $1.15. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.



Volatility watch: Short interest on electric vehicle stocks EVgo (EVGO), Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE), and Blink Charging (BLNK) is elevated ahead of more earnings reports and production updates from the sector. Options trading volume is sky-high on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).



IPO watch: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will spin off its consumer health unit in a new IPO expected to start trading on May 5. Some of Kenvue's well-known brands include Band-Aid, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Listerine, and Tylenol. Haleon (HLN) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) are considered the closest publicly traded comparables to Kenvue. Read a detailed preview of the IPO.



