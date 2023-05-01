Alphabet Stock: Earnings, Buybacks, Valuations, Technicals, And More

Alena Kravchenko

Reviewing Alphabet's Q1 2023 Earnings Report

In Q1 2023, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) delivered a beat on both top and bottom lines (Revenue: $69.79B vs. est. $68.82B & EPS: $1.17 vs. est. $1.07) driven by resilience in Search and continued momentum in its Cloud business. Now, on an absolute basis, Alphabet's total revenues grew by just 3% y/y, which is nothing to write home about. However, Q1 results reflect an inflection in Alphabet's financial performance, breaking a streak of three consecutive quarterly misses.

Alphabet Q1 2023 Earnings Press Release

Despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds and rising competition, Alphabet's Search business showed resilience during Q1, with this segment's revenue rebounding to positive growth. While this improvement may simply be a reflection of the advertising market getting better, I think these numbers prove that Alphabet's Search business is holding its own against Microsoft's (MSFT) new AI-powered Bing. As discussed in one of my recent articles, Alphabet conceded a marginal share to Bing in the US in Q1; however, it gained market share globally. Hence, the idea that Microsoft will eat Google's Search lunch seems flawed at this time. Furthermore, Google Workspace has been gaining market share in Microsoft's turf (i.e., the Productivity Software market) in recent years.

Alphabet Q1 2023 Earnings Press Release

While Alphabet's Search business performed well in Q1, YouTube and Google Network revenues shrank -2.56% y/y and -8.29% y/y, respectively. Overall, Google's advertising revenues ended up being marginally lower in Q1 than a year ago period. With the economy seemingly headed towards a hard landing, the positive trends seen in Alphabet's advertising business in Q1 could reverse again in upcoming quarters. And hence, Alphabet's advertising business is not out of the woods just yet.

Now, Google's Cloud business has been the shining light for Alphabet in recent quarters. And despite decelerating revenue growth rates, the momentum in Google's Cloud business remains strong, with 28% y/y growth in Q1.

Overall, Alphabet's revenue grew by a paltry 3% y/y in Q1 2023. However, there's the promise of a re-acceleration here, with a potential turnaround in advertising spend in the event of a soft(ish) landing and the incredible AI opportunities in front of Alphabet. Let us now discuss Alphabet's profitability.

As you may know, advertisers have been pulling back on ad spending in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, and Google is feeling the brunt of this dynamic. To make matters worse, the failure to reign in operating expenses has led to a drastic drop in operating income in recent quarters. In Q1, Alphabet's operating income came in at $17.4B, down -14.2% y/y.

Alphabet Q1 2023 Earnings Press Release

While the decline in operating income is not ideal at all, we know that Alphabet's management has taken steps to reduce operating expenses. If we were to strip out the $2.5B one-time charge for workforce and office space reduction, Alphabet's operating income would rise to $19.91B, which would be roughly flat y/y. With Alphabet's leadership team still working on re-engineering its cost base, we could see further recovery in operating margins (profitability) through cost-cutting measures in upcoming quarters.

In Q1, Alphabet generated a free cash flow of ~$17.2B and spent ~$14.6B of it on stock buybacks. Despite facing several challenges, Alphabet remains a free cash flow machine. And as I see it, Alphabet's humongous capital return program renders it an infinite buyback pump similar to peers such as Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft. In its Q1 report, Alphabet announced an addition of $70B to its buyback program, which represents roughly 5% of Alphabet's total share count, given its current market cap of ~$1.4T.

Alphabet Q1 2023 Earnings Press Release Data by YCharts

With a net cash balance of ~$103B, Alphabet boasts one of the strongest balance sheets on the planet. Given Alphabet's reasonable valuation, robust growth prospects, and strong cash flow generation, I believe that Alphabet's management could easily drive robust shareholder returns over the next decade via financial engineering through stock buybacks! Let's visualize this through TQI's Valuation Model.

Alphabet's Fair Value And Expected Return

Before we determine Alphabet's intrinsic value and expected CAGR returns, I would like for us to look at its relative valuation. Among big tech companies, Alphabet is currently the cheapest stock on a forward price-to-earnings basis.

Data by YCharts

As of writing, Alphabet is trading at ~22x P/FCF, which happens to be well below its historical median P/FCF multiples of ~30x. Also, Alphabet hasn't traded at such a low multiple in over a decade.

Data by YCharts

While Alphabet's heavy exposure to a cyclical advertising industry is a good reason for its stock to trade at a discount to some of its big tech peers, most of these tech giants seem to have similar financial performance (i.e., single-digit revenue growth and earnings in contraction). Hence, Alphabet shouldn't really be trading at a ~30% discount to its peers on a relative basis.

Now, let's deduce the absolute fair value for Alphabet using TQI's Valuation model. The assumptions for this 5-yr model are quite straightforward, but I'll walk you through the tricky ones quickly.

Alphabet's current FCF margin stands at ~21%; however, in this model, we will use an optimized FCF margin, which refers to steady or mature state margins. Currently, Alphabet is re-investing aggressively to drive future growth of its business, but when the company reaches terminal growth, I believe Alphabet will generate an FCF margin of 25-30%. To remain conservative with the model, I have opted for a 25% FCF margin assumption.

Data by YCharts

According to Seeking Alpha, Alphabet's consensus revenue estimate for 2027 currently stands at $429B. This estimate implies a 5-yr CAGR revenue growth rate of 8.5%.

SeekingAlpha

With Alphabet currently growing at low single-digit rates, a re-acceleration to double-digit growth looks difficult right now; however, I believe that AI could unlock massive new revenue opportunities for Alphabet. For my model, I have assumed a 10% CAGR revenue growth rate for the next five years.

Generally, I utilize a 15% discount rate in my DCF models; however, I think Alphabet's business resilience and robust cash flow generation warrant a lower discount rate. For this exercise, I assumed a required IRR (discount rate) of 10%, which is what I have used only for Microsoft and Apple in the past.

Here's my updated valuation model for Alphabet:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

As you can see above, Alphabet's fair value is ~$109 per share (or $1.4T market cap). With the stock currently trading around $107-108, Alphabet looks fairly valued.

Assuming a base case P/FCF (exit) multiple of ~20x, Alphabet's stock could rise from $107 to $232 at a CAGR rate of 16.7% over the next five years.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Since Alphabet's expected CAGR return is greater than my investment hurdle rate of 15%, I like Alphabet's stock at its current levels. Now, let's take a look at Alphabet's technical setup and quant factor grades to complete our analysis.

Google's Technicals And Quant Factor Grades

After a sharp correction in 2022, Alphabet's stock has rebounded by ~20% so far in 2023. As of today, Alphabet's technical chart looks finely poised, with the stock trading at a key resistance level. In the near term, a break out above $110 could enable the stock to climb up to the $120-125 level.

WeBull Desktop

Conversely, a rejection here could see Alphabet pulling back down into the $85-95 range. Technically, the risk/reward in Alphabet is quite balanced. With the economy seemingly headed toward a recession, I think erring on the side of caution is the right approach. Hence, I strongly prefer a staggered accumulation over 6-12 months over a lump sum purchase of Alphabet shares.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system, Alphabet has a "Strong Buy" rating with a score of 4.88/5. While Alphabet continues to maintain an "A+" rating on "Profitability" amid an earnings contraction, the earnings "Revisions" grade has improved from "C-" to "B" over the last six months. With sales growth of ~3% y/y in Q1, Alphabet's weak quant factor grade of "C" for "Growth" makes complete sense.

Alphabet's Quant Factor Grades (SeekingAlpha)

As per my valuation model, Alphabet is trading close to its fair value. Furthermore, Alphabet looks attractively valued on a relative basis. Hence, I think a "D+" on "Valuation" for Alphabet is a harsh grade that should improve in the next few weeks. Having regained some lost ground in early 2023, Alphabet's stock is trending upwards, and so is Alphabet's quant factor grade for "Momentum", which has gone from "D+" to "B+" in just three months.

In a nutshell, Alphabet's valuations, technical charts, and quant factor grades support a long position in the stock.

Concluding Thoughts: Is Google A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Q1 Earnings?

In my last note, I opined that Alphabet is a reasonably-priced stock to bet on AI. Based on our analysis of Alphabet's Q1 report, valuations, technicals, and quant factor grades, I continue to like the stock at its current levels. As we noted in today's article, Alphabet's business rebounded nicely in Q1, especially in certain pockets - Search and Cloud. With Alphabet's management now taking steps to drive revenue upside and cutting costs to bring the OpEx in line with revenues, I think Alphabet's financial performance can improve in the rest of 2023, especially if the macro environment stays the same or gets better.

Key Takeaway: I rate Alphabet a "Buy" in the low $100s, with a strong preference for staggered accumulation.

If you are pondering between Alphabet's tickers, here's the better buy:

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.