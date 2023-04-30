Hiraman/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

There are no viable signs of Rakuten's mobile telecom business making any significant progress in creating value. Recent fundraising activity show continued commitment to building the telecom business, but risks remain over more capital requirements which could involve dilutive financing. With market expectations remaining low, we rate the shares as neutral.

Quick Primer

Rakuten Group (OTCPK:RKUNY) is a Japanese conglomerate with over 70 diverse business lines, ranging from its legacy online shopping operation to personal loans, online broking, life insurance, professional sports clubs, e-readers, and mobile network/technology businesses. Rakuten has a 12.6% market share in domestic e-commerce, steadily losing share against Amazon (AMZN) Japan at 25.7% (source: Euromonitor). The company is the challenger in mobile telecommunications, ranked fourth after NTT (OTCPK:NTTYY), KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY), and SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY).

Key financials with consensus forecasts

Our Objectives

With expected high cash burn in FY12/2022 and into FY12/2023, the company has had to raise expensive debt financing as well as monetize its assets. In April 2023, the company IPOed Rakuten Bank (5838), its online banking business, and raised JPY71 billion/USD0.5 billion by selling off a 35% stake, as well as raising a modest JPY8 billion/USD58 million via primary issuance.

Raising capital has been a key priority for management, and the next planned event is the IPO of the financial services arm Rakuten Securities Holdings. However, with a debt to equity at 600% in FY12/2023, management has stated that there will be no more debt raises to come.

We want to revisit our piece from November 2022 and assess the prospects of success in the mobile telecom arm, as well as further financing needs in the near to medium term.

Turning Point Difficult to Foresee

Despite the large amount of capital being deployed for the telecom business, it is still unclear to us whether this business will make any profit or generate cash. Into its fourth year of operation as a freestanding mobile network operator (MNO), Rakuten Mobile has made some progress but not enough to show that this business strategy will yield positive results in the longer term, with two more years to go as a business establishing a profit structure (page 38 of Q4 FY12/2022 materials).

Rakuten's playbook to success appears to stem from the following three factors. Firstly, to increase users and to incentivize them to stay and spend in the Rakuten ecosystem of services. Secondly, the increasing scale will result in cost reductions, thereby raising the chance of making a positive operating profit. And thirdly, to sell the mobile-as-a-software model (called Symphony) being used in Japan as a service to telecom operators worldwide. We assess the progress being made in these areas.

Despite being the snappy challenger to the mobile telecom arena, growth in subscriber numbers has plateaued. After hitting a peak of only 5.68 million subscribers in Q1 FY12/2022, there were 5.06 million in Q4 FY12/2022 (-6% YoY). This is a concern given the continued marketing spend and the 'price leader' strategy that is supposed to give Rakuten an edge. The key problem appears to be the termination of generous promotional activity initially available to new users resulting in hefty churn.

Cost reductions are expected when the company has 99% population network coverage, as roaming costs fall from utilizing other carrier networks. With an estimated JPY15 billion/USD0.1 billion in cost savings per month, this will be a welcome boost and is planned for FY12/2023. However, even on an annualized basis, this alone is not sufficient to break even for this business, particularly as user growth seems to have stalled.

On a relatively positive note, sales of Symphony are increasing and reached USD476 million in FY12/2022. There are said to be 14 existing customers who are closing in delivery of a solution, and a total of 64 prospecting accounts. The company is aiming for 40% sales growth YoY in FY12/2024 with a pipeline worth over USD4 billion, indicating that the technology has appeal and could go on to become an industry standard. Unfortunately, there is no disclosure of profitability, and that highlights the overall problem with the telecom initiative.

In total, we do not anticipate any positive surprises from the mobile telecom division that would change the fundamental outlook for the company.

Financing Needs Should Remain

While the IPO of Rakuten Securities Holdings should raise approximately JPY200 billion/USD1.5 billion, this will be dependent on market conditions as well as investor appetite - the Rakuten Bank IPO was downscaled. Management has also stated that it would 'flexibly consider' strategic business alliances and capital raise, keeping the door open for equity issuance. Although such activity to date has involved subsidiaries, management has succinctly mentioned the parent as potential, implying existing shareholders could experience dilution.

Unless the mobile telecom division can operate without capital sponsorship, the likelihood remains high in our view that the risk of financing remains, with more limited and less desirable options to come.

Valuation

With no positive earnings and cash burn expected in FY12/2023, the shares are trading at a consensus EV/EBITDA 11.5x, with a low dividend yield of 0.7%. With the risks in mobile telecom, we believe that current valuations are not low enough to provide an entry point.

Risks

The upside risk comes from a sudden growth in mobile user subscribers, stemming from effective marketing campaigns, and/or poor performance at the incumbents (such as the KDDI network failures in 2022).

Rakuten Symphony may be adopted by a major carrier, allowing it to become an industry standard and valuing the technology as key IP, bolstering the outlook for the business.

The downside risk comes from poor reception of the Rakuten Securities Holdings IPO, raising questions over future fundraising activities. The company may also have to sell down group subsidiaries to minority holdings, resulting in a major decline in group earnings.

Flatlining subscribers in mobile telecom will cap any upside potential from the legacy core businesses, which are primarily domestic and beginning to show signs of a mature earnings trajectory.

Conclusion

We see no upside from management's efforts to build out the mobile telecom business, as the legacy businesses get sold off to fund this expansion. Capital allocation by management remains somewhat of a gamble. However, with no negative or positive surprises expected, we believe the shares remain at a neutral rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.