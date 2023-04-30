Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Rakuten: Limited Progress In Telecoms But Market Has Low Expectations

Apr. 30, 2023 9:18 AM ETRakuten Group, Inc. (RKUNF), RKUNY
Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • There are still no indications to suggest that Rakuten's mobile business will create any value.
  • Recent fundraising activity with the IPO of Rakuten Bank shows management sticking to its strategy, but risks remain over further capital being required.
  • With low market expectations and limited scope for positive or negative surprises, we rate the shares as neutral.
Woman confused face, question decision thinking and young girl feel uncertain with doubt hands up. Clueless person puzzled facial expression, dont know answer reaction and blue background portrait

Hiraman/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

There are no viable signs of Rakuten's mobile telecom business making any significant progress in creating value. Recent fundraising activity show continued commitment to building the telecom business, but risks remain over more capital requirements which could involve dilutive financing. With

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.31K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.