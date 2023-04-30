Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Stock Market: Still Waiting For The Fed

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.51K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Stock Index has now risen for two months in a row, but still remains around 20 percent below its last historical high.
  • Many investors still see much good news in current earnings reports and also believe that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve will "back off" soon, even lowering rates.
  • It seems as if so much depends upon Mr. Powell and what he will eventually do.
  • The stock market should not be so dependent upon what the Federal Reserve might do!

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Drew Angerer

"The S&P 500 has been stuck in a bear market--down more than 20 percent from its high--for 221 days. This is the longest such stretch since 1973, surpassing the selloffs that coincided with the bursting of the dot-com bubble in

S&P 500

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.51K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.